BOSTON — Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez said he is awaiting results of additional testing after doctors recently discovered an issue with his heart they believe is a result of his recent bout with COVID-19.
The 27-year-old left-hander tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp, but was cleared and returned to workouts on July 18.
He hasn’t had another positive coronavirus test, but said an MRI revealed a condition called myocarditis, that the team’s medical staff felt was serious enough to shut him down for at least a week. He’s been restricted from baseball activities since July 23.
“That’s why the doctors tell me to just take a week, just rest, don’t let your heart get too much heart rate,” he said. “If it goes away, just go back to work.”
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that is usually due to a viral infection. The inflammation can lead to arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy or heart failure.
Rodriguez’s doctors told him that 10-20% of people who have had COVID-19 also have been diagnosed with myocarditis.
CINCINNATI — Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas went on the injured list Sunday after he woke up feeling sick, and center fielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch from Cincinnati’s lineup for the final game of a series against the Detroit Tigers.
The moves came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19. Davidson was the Reds DH in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump won’t throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.
In a tweet Sunday, Trump blamed the turn of events on his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy. “We will make it later in the season!” he promised.
SEOUL, South Korea — Masked fans hopped, sang and shouted cheers in baseball stadiums in South Korea on Sunday as authorities began allowing spectators to return to professional sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
After a weeks-long delay, South Korea’s 2020 baseball season began in early May without fans in the stands amid a then-slowing virus outbreak in the country. On Sunday, the Korean Baseball Organization allowed a limited number of fans — 10% of the stadium capacity — to watch games live.
FOOTBALL
A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Giants are going to release 2018 Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas.
The person told The Associated Press the team is not ready to announce the move but reports the 25-year-old would not be back with the Giants were accurate. NFL Network was first to report the transaction. Rosas was arrested in mid-June after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Chico, California. He was charged with three misdemeanors. Rosas had signed a $3.2 million tender offer for the 2020 season.
HOCKEY
Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning.
Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967. Nicknamed “The Entertainer” — with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache — he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.
The native of Sudbury, Ontario, played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six different teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs.
BASKETBALL
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA said Sunday that Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers is being quarantined for 10 days because of his trip out of the league’s bubble last week to attend a family member’s funeral.
He will miss at least two of the Clippers’ seeding games, including their July 30 opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s possible he could miss more than two since his likely release will be Aug. 4, the day of the Clippers’ third game.
The issue was not that Williams left the bubble but that he also went to a club on that trip to Atlanta, and photographs of that visit — with him wearing a type of mask that the NBA distributed inside the bubble at Walt Disney World — appeared on social media.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Joel Embiid is hurting, and that’s a cause for concern as the Philadelphia 76ers get set to restart their season this week. The All-Star starting center sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip.
Embiid has an extensive injury history, has never appeared in more than 64 games in a regular season and missed 21 of Philadelphia’s 65 games this season before the season was shut down March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. Philadelphia is 28-16 in games with Embiid this season, 11-10 without him.
CORONAVIRUS
Arizona State’s entire swimming and diving teams will redshirt for the 2020-21 season to avoid the risk of missing two straight national championships.
Sun Devils coach Bob Bowman announced the teams will focus on preparing for the 2021-22 season and Olympic aspirations. The 2020 NCAA championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the athletes were not granted an extra year of eligibility.
Bowman said Arizona State’s aquatic facilities have been closed during the pandemic, taking away on-campus training time.
The swimming and diving season typically runs from September through March.