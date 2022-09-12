49ers Bears Football
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

CHICAGO — Justin Fields rolled to his left with two defenders closing in on him. As his quarterback scrambled one way, Dante Pettis broke toward the opposite side.

Fields saw his receiver wide open. He lofted a pass across the field, and Pettis took it the rest of the way for a 51-yard touchdown that kicked the Bears into gear.

