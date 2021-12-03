IRVING, Texas — Big 12 Conference rushing leader Breece Hall was named the Big 12’s offensive player of the year Thursday by league coaches, with the Iowa State junior becoming only the third player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons.
Hall has rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns this season for the Cyclones. He has run for a touchdown in each of his last 24 games, an FBS-record streak.
Baylor senior Jalen Pitre was tabbed defensive player of the year while playing a hybrid-defensive back position. Pitre is the only player in the nation with at least three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. His 63 tackles include a team-high 12 for losses.
Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, whose fifth-ranked Cowboys play in their first Big 12 title game Saturday against No. 9 Baylor, was selected by his peers as the league’s top coach.
Nebraska QB Martinez to transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal, another blow for the struggling Cornhuskers.
The three-time captain completed his best season in 2021, completing 61.8% of his throws for 2,863 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a career-best rating of 149.0. He played in 39 games during his four-year career, going 14-25 while winning just eight Big Ten games.
Virginia coach Mendenhall stepping down
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down after the Cavaliers play their bowl game, abruptly ending his tenure at the school after six seasons. The surprising announcement came in a news release Thursday. In a hastily organized conference call with reporters, Mendenhall said the decision was his alone and that both athletic director Carla Williams and university president Jim Ryan asked him to stay.
Colorado State fires Addazio after 2 seasons
Colorado State fired fiery coach Steve Addazio on Thursday after a tumultuous two seasons that included an ejection in what would prove to be his final game for the Rams.
The decision came on the day Addazio’s buyout dropped from $5 million to $3 million.
Vikings DT Tomlinson off COVID list
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, a welcomed boost for their depleted defense. The Vikings also got defensive tackle Michael Pierce back at practice this week, designating him for return from injured reserve. He has missed the past seven games with an elbow injury.
NFL suspends Bucs WR Brown, 2 others
NEW YORK — Antonio Brown and two other NFL players have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols.
Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended Thursday. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.
BASKETBALL
Brodie, Drake beat Valpo to reach .500
DES MOINES — Darnell Brodie led four Drake players in double figures with 14 points, and the Bulldogs beat Valparaiso, 73-66, on Thursday. D.J. Wilkins and Tucker Devries added 11 points each, and Tremell Murphy finished with 10 points for Drake (3-3).
No. 9 Iowa women fall in return
DURHAM, N.C. — Shayeanna Day-Wilson scored 19 points and Duke beat No. 9 Iowa, 79-64, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday, the Hawkeyes’ first game since Nov. 17. Caitlin Clark finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Iowa (4-1).
LSU upsets No. 14 Iowa State women
BATON ROUGE, La. — Khayla Pointer finished with 20- points, six rebounds and seven assist as LSU beat No. 14 Iowa State, 69-60, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Thursday night. Ashley Jones scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cyclones (7-1).
BASEBALL
Red Sox trade Renfroe to Brewers
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton on Wednesday night and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks trade Subban to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres addressed their suddenly thin depth in goal by acquiring Malcolm Subban in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
The Blackhawks acquired future considerations for Subban, who had a 2-2-1 record and 3.38 goals-against average in five games this season with Rockford, Chicago’s AHL affiliate.