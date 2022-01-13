A capsule look at tonight’s Big Ten Conference games:
Ohio State (10-3, 4-1) at Wisconsin (13-2, 4-1)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Series: UW trails the overall series against Ohio State, 94-75, but leads the series for games played in Madison, 49-34, including a 13-7 advantage at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin has won six of the last 10 games against the Buckeyes, including a 61-57 victory last season on the road against the then-ranked No. 5 Buckeyes in Columbus. Tonight’s meeting will mark the 12th between the two programs with both ranked in the top 20 of the AP Top 25 poll.
Notes: Winners of five straight, No. 13 Wisconsin looks to extend its winning streak when it hosts No. 16 Ohio State … Winners of five straight, Wisconsin’s last loss came on the road at Ohio State on Dec. 11. Since that 73-55 setback, the Badgers have put together a 5-0 winning streak. Sophomore Johnny Davis is averaging 25.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game during that span. The Buckeyes are 2-1 since last matching up against the Badgers in December.
Indiana (12-3, 3-2) at Iowa (11-4, 1-3)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: FS1
Series: Indiana holds a 106-78 advantage in the series, dating back to 1909. Two of the last nine contests have been decided in overtime in Iowa City, with the Hawkeyes winning both (2017, 2019). Iowa leads, 46-43, in games played at Iowa City, holding a 21-13 advantage in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has won nine of the last 14 meetings in Iowa City.
Notes: This will be the only regular season meeting between the two teams … Iowa’s Keegan Murray is tops in the country in points per game (24.5); 24th in field goal percentage (.595); 42nd in blocks per contest (2.1); and 59th in free throws made (59). Murray is a three-time Big Ten Player of the Week honoree and one of 25 players selected to the Wooden Award Mid-Season Watch List.