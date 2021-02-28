Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter scored 22 points and Bowen Born had 21 points and seven assists as Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State, 94-87, in double overtime on Saturday in Normal, Ill.
Austin Phyfe had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Northern Iowa (9-15, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 14 points and six rebounds.
Phyfe forced overtime with a hook shot in the lane with 1.1 seconds left, and Born had a bank shot roll off at the end of the first overtime.
Bradley 66, Drake 61 — At Peoria, Ill.: Jayson Kent scored 15 points off the bench and Bradley denied Drake from clinching a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. Joseph Yesufu led the Bulldogs with 21 points.
WOMEN
Northern Iowa 67, Evansville 39 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Karli Rucker scored 19 points and Northern Iowa held Evansville scoreless in the first quarter of a runaway victory. Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs had one point, two rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers (11-11, 8-7 MVC).