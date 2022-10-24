NASCAR Homestead Cup Auto Racing
Buy Now

Kyle Larson celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla.

 Lynne Sladky

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Kyle Larson found his way into NASCAR’s headlines for a second consecutive week. This time, for a much more pleasant reason.

Larson held off Ross Chastain to cap a dominant showing in the second-to-last race of the NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, after leading 199 of the 267 laps over the 1-1/2 mile course.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.