Newly acquired Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked in his debut with the New York Yankees, who beat the Miami Marlins, 3-1, on Friday night in Miami.
A day after being obtained from the Chicago Cubs in a trade, Rizzo snapped a 14-inning scoreless drought for the Yankees with his solo shot in the sixth inning for the game’s first run. Rizzo drove Zach Thompson’s 1-0 cutter into the upper deck in right-center for his 15th homer of the season and a 1-0 lead.
All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, another lefty slugger who joined New York in a trade with Texas, went 0-for-4 with a walk.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 4, Cubs 3 — At Washington: Josh Bell and Luis García homered, and Washington defeated Chicago, hours after both franchises completed trade deadline teardowns.
Pirates 7, Phillies 0 — At Pittsburgh: Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game losing streak.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 7, Red Sox 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Yandy Díaz, Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena homered and Tampa Bay moved within a half-game of AL East-leading Boston in the opener of a three-game series.
Blue Jays 6, Royals 4 — At Toronto: Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after almost two years away from home, beating Kansas City.
Orioles 4, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings, and Pedro Severino homered twice, leading Baltimore to a win over Detroit.