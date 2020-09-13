Notre Dame and coach Brian Kelly have agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.
The deal was announced between the first and second quarters of the Fighting Irish’s home game against Duke. Kelly is entering his 11th season as Notre Dame coach, and 30th season as a head coach in college football.
Financial terms were not released by the private school.
“We are pleased to be able to have Brian lead our football program for the foreseeable future,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “These terms were agreed upon in December and we planned the subsequent announcement for the Blue-Gold game in April. When the University transitioned to remote learning in March, we decided to wait to make this announcement until we were able to return our attention to football being back in action and I am happy to share this great news today.”
The Irish are 92-37 under Kelly, including a 33-6 record with a playoff appearance in the last three seasons. Kelly is approaching Lou Holtz’s Notre Dame record for most games coached in program history. He has already matched Holtz with five double-digit victory seasons at Notre Dame.
Virginia-Va. Tech game postponed
The pandemic disrupted college sports again Saturday, with Virginia and Virginia Tech postponing their Sept. 19 football opener because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech.
The schools said this was a mutual agreement. No makeup date was announced for the game that had been set for Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech also will not hold football practice for four days.
The postponement is the second for the Hokies since the Atlantic Coast Conference released a revised schedule. Their original opening game, slated for Sept. 12 against North Carolina State, was pushed back two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak at N.C. State.
Five Auburn starters out with virus
AUBURN, Ala. — Coach Gus Malzahn said No. 11 Auburn had five starters out of practice this week because of COVID-19-related issues. Malzahn said Saturday the Tigers had two new positive tests this week and 10 total players are sidelined from practice because of the virus or close contact. He didn’t identify the players and declined to say if a particular position group had been hit hardest.
Titans top pick arrested for DUI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson has been arrested and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall.
Wilson was arrested Friday night and booked into the Davidson County Jail before being released on a DUI charge early Saturday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, Wilson told the officer he was having issues with a back tire, which caused the crash.
The offensive lineman also said he had two margaritas before driving. He struggled with the field sobriety tests before registering 0.107 on the final breath analyzer test. The legal blood alcohol limit in Tennessee is 0.08.
Kamara signs 5-year extension
NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara agreed to a five-year extension, the club announced Saturday. A person familiar with the contract said it is worth up to $75 million on paper, but that the final season includes a large non-guaranteed payment which effectively limits the team’s obligation to $50 million from 2021 to 2024. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details have not been released.
Mayfield plans to stand during anthem
CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has changed plans and will stand for the national anthem.
Mayfield had said during the offseason he intended to kneel in protest of racial injustice, but Saturday announced on Twitter that he intends to stand for both the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will be played before every NFL game this season.
The Browns open the season Sunday in Baltimore.
Rams, Kupp agree to 3-year extension
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Receiver Cooper Kupp has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams. Neither the team nor Kupp’s management immediately disclosed the financial terms of the deal reached Saturday, a day before the Rams’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in brand-new SoFi Stadium.
AUTO RACING
Allgaier hangs on for Xfinity win
RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Allgaier saw a more than 9-second lead evaporate when a late caution flag flew, but he pulled away again on a restart with 13 laps to go to complete a sweep of a NASCAR Xfinity series doubleheader weekend at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.
Allgaier, who lost the lead when he had trouble on a previous restart, had no such issues starting on the inside last with Jeb Burton to his outside and Ross Chastain behind him. He quickly moved in front entering Turn One and pulled away in a dominant performance.
BASEBALL
Twins’ Romo suspended 1 game
MINNEAPOLIS — Twins reliever Sergio Romo was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Saturday for jawing with Indians star Francisco Lindor.
Romo and Lindor also were fined for the incident, which occurred during Minnesota’s 3-1 victory Friday night. Romo decided to serve his suspension during Saturday night’s game against the Indians.
GOLF
3-way tie atop Safeway Open
NAPA, Calif. — Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 share of the Safeway Open lead Saturday with James Hahn and Cameron Percy.
On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort.