CHICAGO — Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount Saturday for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.
Anderson was in the White Sox lineup hitting leadoff Saturday against Oakland after he appealed the suspension, and he’ll remain active until his appeal is heard. It’s the third time he’s been disciplined by MLB in the past year, including a one-game ban overturned on appeal earlier this season.
Anderson and manager Tony La Russa were ejected Friday in a 7-3 loss to the Athletics after a heated exchanged over a called strike from reliever Domingo Acevedo that appeared to be high. The tip of Anderson’s helmet appeared to make contact with Mahrley.
Before Saturday’s game, La Russa said he watched video from the incident and said, “I think there’s an argument to be made in Tim’s favor, so we’ll see.”
Dodgers get RHP Chris Martin from Cubs
DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-hander Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs for infielder-outfielder Zach McKinstry on Saturday.
The 36-year-old Martin won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves last season and pitched three times during an NL Championship Series victory over the Dodgers.
Cards send Sosa to Phillies, call up DeJong
WASHINGTON — The St. Louis Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero on Saturday and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad.
An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run in 24 games. The 28-year-old may have rediscovered his power stroke in the minors, slugging 17 homers with a .249 batting average in 51 games.
Rays acquire OF David Peralta from D-backs
PHOENIX — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race.
The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to the Diamondbacks.
The 34-year-old Peralta has played his entire nine-year MLB career with the D-backs, where he won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019. His bat has slowed in recent seasons, but he’s still very good against right-handed pitching.
Rockies sign reliever Bard to 2-year extension
DENVER — Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard has signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
Bard, 37, was the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline but his deal keeps him with Colorado through 2024. The hard-throwing righty is 3-3 with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger remains king of road courses
INDIANAPOLIS — AJ Allmendinger continued his dominance of NASCAR road course racing and set himself up for a sweep at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a victory Saturday in the Xfinity Series.
Allmendinger has won six of the last 11 road course races — nine in his NASCAR career — and his latest victory is his third of the Xfinity season. All three wins are on road courses this year as Allmendinger already won at Circuit of the Americas in Texas and Portland, and now the hallowed Brickyard.
BASKETBALL
Nuggets’ Collin Gillespie out indefinitely
DENVER — Nuggets two-way guard Collin Gillespie is out indefinitely after suffering a lower left leg fracture, the team announced Saturday.
The Villanova product underwent surgery Friday night in Philadelphia to repair the fracture, which occurred while Gillespie was participating in a pickup basketball game earlier this week, according to a team source.
tennis
Djokovic hopes to play at US Open
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion said Saturday on his social media accounts that he’s been training as if he’ll play at Flushing Meadows when the last major of the year begins Aug. 29.
golf
Stenson has 3-shot lead in LIV Golf debut
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Henrik Stenson overcame a double bogey on his third hole Saturday with a long eagle putt and enough birdies for a 2-under 69 at windy Trump National Bedminster and a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson in the LIV Golf Invitational.
