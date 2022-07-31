CHICAGO — Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount Saturday for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.

Anderson was in the White Sox lineup hitting leadoff Saturday against Oakland after he appealed the suspension, and he’ll remain active until his appeal is heard. It’s the third time he’s been disciplined by MLB in the past year, including a one-game ban overturned on appeal earlier this season.

The Associated Press

