The NFL will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers and players on such issues as postponing, moving or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Troy Vincent, the league’s football operations chief, said Wednesday that the advisers, who will report to Commissioner Roger Goodell, will help avoid any “inequities” in those decisions. Vincent did not identify any members of the panel, saying he was awaiting their approval to do so.
Vincent acknowledged that using the competition committee for such decisions could create conflicts of interest.
“The inequities — we hope it doesn’t occur, but just based on what we have seen, we must have the flexibility,” Vincent said, noting that teams might not play the same number of games and that would affect playoff seeding as examples of what the advisers might address.
Vincent also said the league will consider playoff games in a bubble environment, noting that “all options are on the table.” Saints coach Sean Payton recently brought up that possibility during a competition committee meeting.
“The concept itself where players could do it if they choose to do it, to form some kind of bubble, that secure environment, the concept was discussed,” Vincent added.
Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, noted that setting firm schedules for anything during the pandemic is foolhardy.
“We’re going to have to be flexible and adaptable,” Sills said. “I think that’s something we’ll continue to track and monitor. If this taught us anything, projecting three/four weeks down the road is a hazardous business.”
Chiefs’ Breeland suspended 4 games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the first four games of the season because of off-the-field issues earlier this year, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person confirmed the league intends to suspend Breeland on the condition of anonymity because the announcement had not been made. The news, which was first reported by ESPN.com, has long been assumed after Breeland was arrested in April on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license.
The suspension leaves the Chiefs with even more depth concerns at cornerback, where they lost Kendall Fuller in free agency and elected not to re-sign veteran Morris Claiborne. They still have their other starter, Charvarius Ward, but the depth behind him includes Rashad Fenton, special teams ace Antonio Hamilton and a couple of rookies.
Court rules out Kraft secret recording
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts, barring the tapes’ use at trial and dealing a potentially deadly blow to their prosecution. The state 4th District Court of Appeal ruled Kraft’s rights were violated under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.
Giants sign kicker Gano
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have officially signed veteran placekicker Graham Gano.
The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, the same day they put receiver and special teams star Cody Core on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.
New York has been without a placekicker since releasing Chandler Catanzaro on Monday. He was signed last month after the team released Aldrick Rosas in the wake of a poor 2019 season and an arrest in the offseason for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident.
Notre Dame cancels Wednesday practice
Notre Dame canceled its Wednesday football practice and might take Thursday off as well in response to the school’s decision to go to online classes because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus. The Rev. John Jenkins, the Notre Dame president, announced in-person undergraduate classes would be canceled through Sept. 2. About 150 students have tested positive. Notre Dame is imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus.
BASEBALL
2 plead guilty in White Sox ticket scheme
CHICAGO — Two former Chicago White Sox ticket sellers have pleaded guilty to federal charges for their roles in a scheme where thousands of tickets to the team’s games were fraudulently sold.
James Costello, 67, and William O’Neil, 51, each admitted their crimes during Tuesday hearings in federal court held by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. Costello pleaded guilty to wire fraud, and O’Neil admitted he lied to the FBI, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
A third defendant, ticket broker Bruce Lee, still faces 11 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on air during Cincinnati’s game Wednesday night and later left the broadcast after apologizing. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.
GOLF
Koepka withdraws, ending season
NORTON, Mass. — Brooks Koepka ended a forgettable PGA Tour season Wednesday when he withdrew from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries. Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup. He would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston, a course that tends to favor power players, to reach the top 70 and advance to the BMW Championship next week south of Chicago.