COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The Baseball Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony is returning to its standard seating format, opening the door for another big crowd.
Hall of Fame officials said Monday that tickets will not be required for the event’s free lawn seating area. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the grounds of Clark Sports Center and will honor class of 2020 members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. No one was selected this year.
Inductions have been held outside the center since 1992 and the largest crowd was estimated at 82,000 for Cal Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwynn in 2007. The second-largest crowd on record — an estimated 55,000 people — attended the last induction ceremony, in July 2019.
The Hall of Fame’s annual awards presentation will remain an indoor, television-only event, on July 24. Al Michaels (2021) and Ken Harrelson (2020) will receive the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence, Dick Kaegel (2021) and Nick Cafardo (2020) will receive the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award, and David Montgomery will receive the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award from last year.
Mets fire 2 high-ranking employees
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have fired two high-ranking employees and will overhaul their legal and human resources departments on the recommendation of independent investigators hired to review the organization following allegations of sexual misconduct against former manager Mickey Callaway.
Executive vice president and chief legal officer David Cohen — no relation to owner Steve Cohen — and senior vice president for human resources and diversity Holly Lindvall will both be let go as Steve Cohen rebuilds the legal and HR departments. David Cohen has been with the Mets since 1995 and Lindvall since 2010.
Hot-hitting Stanford eliminates Arizona
OMAHA, Neb. — Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford’s most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in a College World Series elimination game Monday.
Tatum’s homer lifts N.C. State over Vanderbilt
OMAHA, Neb. — Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt on Monday night.
FOOTBALL
Nassib 1st active NFL player to come out as gay
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
Nassib, who is entering his sixth NFL season and second with the Raiders, announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because he felt representation and visibility were important.
Nassib added in a written message that followed the video that he “agonized over this moment for the last 15 years” and only recently decided to go public with his sexuality after receiving the support of family and friends.
Vikings rookie recovering from gunshot wounds
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jalen Twyman is recovering from four gunshot wounds that caused scary but superficial injuries after bullets hit a vehicle he was riding in, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said Monday night. Twyman does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from the exit wounds to his arm, shoulder, buttocks and leg, according to Rosenhaus.
Chiefs’ Clark arrested on weapons charge
LOS ANGELES — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles after police saw a submachine gun in his car, police said Monday. Clark, 28, was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, LAPD public information officer Tony Im said.
“Officers noticed a bag with an Uzi sticking out” in plain sight in the car, Im said. Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, Im said.
BASKETBALL
Harden, Adebayo to join U.S. Olympic roster
USA Basketball’s Olympic men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed. Brooklyn’s James Harden has told the national team that he is committed to playing U.S. men’s national team next month at the Tokyo Games, said a person familiar with the decision. Miami’s Bam Adebayo has also informed USA Basketball of his intention to play for the team at the Tokyo Games.
Bird, Taurasi earn spots on 5th Olympic team
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women’s team at the Tokyo Games.
The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics on Monday, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five. Edwards won four golds and a bronze.