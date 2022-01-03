Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points, rallying the Boston Celtics from 14 points down late in the fourth quarter in a 116-111 overtime home victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.
Brown scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, then opened OT with his fifth 3-pointer. Brown, whose previous career high was 46 against the Knicks on Oct. 20, also had 11 rebounds as the Celtics avoided losing for the fourth time in five games. He was 19 of 29 from the field.
Marcus Smart added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Celtics, who needed an 11-2 run down the stretch to force overtime. Dennis Schroder had 21 points and seven assists.
Terrence Ross scored 33 points for the Magic.
Suns 133, Hornets 99 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jalen Smith tied a career high with 19 points and 12 rebounds and short-handed Phoenix hammered Charlotte.
Mavericks 95 , Thunder 86 — At Oklahoma City: Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence, Marquese Criss scored a season-high 15 points and Dallas beat Oklahoma City.
Raptors 120, Knicks 105 — At Toronto: Fred VanVleet scored 19 of his season-high 35 points in the third quarter, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Toronto extended its home winning streak against New York to 11 games.
Cavaliers 108, Pacers 104 — At Cleveland: Rookie Evan Mobley had 24 points and nine rebounds, Kevin Love scored 20 points and Cleveland beat Indiana to snap a three-game losing streak.
Kings 115, Heat 113 — At Sacramento, Calif.: De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 24 points over the final six minutes, including two free throws with 6.2 seconds left, and Sacramento ended Miami’s five-game winning streak.