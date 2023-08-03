Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time and ended Brazil’s run in the group stage for the first time since 1995 at the Women’s World Cup.
The 0-0 draw Wednesday in Melbourne also ended Brazilian great Marta’s World Cup career. She holds the all-time scoring record with 17 goals at the World Cup but couldn’t add to her tally in her sixth trip to the global tournament.
“For me, that is the end, but it’s just the beginning for the others,” she said.
Recommended for you
After opening the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Panama, Brazil failed to get the victory it needed to extend Marta’s World Cup campaign. Brazil’s loss means it is eliminated from the Women’s World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995.
After conceding 12 goals in its Women’s World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica shut out France, Panama and Brazil in consecutive games to finish second in Group F behind the French With the draw, the Reggae Girlz advance to the Round of 16 in just their second Women’s World Cup.
France 6, Panama 3 — At Sydney: Kadidiatou Diani scored a hat trick as France advanced to the knockout stage. The world’s fifth-ranked team recovered from the shock of going behind to Marta Cox’s 30-yard (meter) free kick after two minutes at Sydney Football Stadium to finish atop Group F. Jamaica placed second in the group after holding Brazil to a 0-0 draw.
Sweden 2, Argentina 0 — At Hamilton, New Zealand: Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden, which won Group G and now faces the United States in the round of 16. Argentina was eliminated. Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the night, but Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 in group play.
Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.
South Africa 3, Italy 2 — At Wellington, New Zealand: Thembi Kgatlana has scored early in stoppage time to lift South Africa to a spot in the knockout rounds of a Women’s World Cup for the first time. On a night of high drama and low temperatures, Hildah Magaia scored in the 67th minute to put South Africa 2-1 ahead before Arianna Caruso scored her second goal of the match to equalize, briefly denting South African hopes.
A draw would have been enough to put eighth-ranked Italy into the knockout rounds.