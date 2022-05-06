The Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames (right) celebrates with Christian Yelich after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds in Milwaukee. The Brewers won, 10-5.
Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers, and the Brewers beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds, 10-5, on Thursday in Milwaukee.
Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs.
“I think he’s as locked in as any hitter in the league right now,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.
Rockies 9, Nationals 7 — At Denver: Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season — both three-run shots — for Colorado in a win over Washington.
Mets 8, Phillies 7 — At Philadelphia: New York erased a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte’s tiebreaking double to beat Philadelphia.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 8, Red Sox 0 — At Boston: Pitching at historic Fenway Park for the first time, Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 in seven shutout innings and added two hits — one of them a 109 mph line drive that banged off the Green Monster so hard that it knocked his No. 17 out of the pitcher’s slot on the manual scoreboard — as Los Angeles beat Boston.
Guardians 6, Blue Jays 5 — At Cleveland: Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season, Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI, and Cleveland beat Toronto.
Orioles 5, Twins 3 — At Baltimore: Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, and Austin Hays hit a home run and saved a run with his arm as Baltimore outlasted Minnesota.