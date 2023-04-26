CHARLOTTE. N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have agreed on which quarterback the team will select with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.
But Reich says the team won’t announce who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins.
The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons.
Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision-maker’s judgement. But on Monday Fitterer finally walked into Reich’s office and popped the question on who he prefers — and both agreed on the same QB.
“It was kind of like a proposal — and I said yes,” Reich joked Tuesday. “But there is consensus and we are excited.”
Young remains the overwhelming favorite to be the first Panthers QB selected No. 1 overall since Cam Newton in 2011, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, although Levis has moved ahead of Stroud.
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner says he will enter his name in the transfer portal, but did not rule out remaining with the Fighting Irish.
Buchner posted on Twitter that he loves Notre Dame, but decided to explore other options after competing with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman for the starting job. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman did not name a starter after spring practice.
Hartman arrived earlier this year with three seasons of starting experience and 110 career touchdown passes. Buchner began last year as Notre Dame’s starter, but injured his shoulder in Week 2. He returned to lead the Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina.
BASKETBALL
BOSTON — Trae Young had 38 points and drained a long go-ahead 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to help the Atlanta Hawks cap a late comeback and beat the Boston Celtics, 119-117, Tuesday night.
The victory trims Boston’s lead in the first-round playoff series to 3-2 and sends the teams back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday.
BOSTON — Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expressing remorse for the one-game suspension he received for bumping and verbally abusing an official. He served the suspension Tuesday against Boston.
Murray says the incident was spurred by previous interactions he has had with official Gediminas Petraitis. The suspension was for making inappropriate contact with an official and verbal abuse.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao has joined the powerhouse South Carolina women’s program.
The three-time all-Pac 12 Conference selection from Oceanside, Calif., has up to two years of eligibility remaining. Paopao started all 35 games this past season and was the Ducks’ third-leading scorer with 13.1 points a game, as well as averaging 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
BASEBALL
PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds is sticking with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran outfielder and the club have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $106.75 million.
The contract is the richest in the history of the Pirates and gives the club another cornerstone to build around as it tries to emerge from four straight last-place finishes in the NL Central.
Reynolds, an All-Star in 2021, is hitting .294 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 22 games for the surprising NL Central leaders.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Clint Frazier has been released from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The Rangers said the release was a mutual agreement.
The 28-year-old hit .250 with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games for Triple-A Round Rock. The first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2013 batted .216 in 19 games for the Chicago Cubs last season before being designated for assignment on June 10. He spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Iowa. Frazier played for the New York Yankees from 2017-21.
HOCKEY
Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar has been suspended one game by the NHL for his hit on Seattle’s Jared McCann in the first period of Game 4.
Makar was last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He will be a spectator for Game 5 tonight with the series tied, 2-2. The NHL announced the suspension after a hearing with Makar. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol says McCann would miss Game 5 and likely be out longer.
OLYMPICS
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — U.S. Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has served a one-month suspension and had her national indoor title stripped after testing positive earlier this year for the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the penalties for the 23-year-old, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Her ban concluded last week. The penalty also includes losing the long jump title she won at indoor nationals shortly before the sample was collected on Feb. 17. THC is a special category of banned substance.
