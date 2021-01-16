The Iowa State men’s basketball team has paused activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program. Due to the pause, today’s game at Kansas is postponed.
“The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “While it is disappointing we won’t be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”
WOMEN
Missouri State 70, Northern Iowa 51 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Karli Rucker scored 11 points and Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs added five points, four rebounds and three blocks in Northern Iowa’s loss to Missouri State.
Drake 90, Indiana State 40 — At Des Moines: Maddie Monahan scored 17 points and Maggie Bair added 16 rebounds, six boards, five assists, five blocks and two steals, and the Bulldogs routed the Sycamores.