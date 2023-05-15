Ja Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday after he appeared to be holding a gun in another social media video that was streamed live on Instagram, the latest in a series of concerning incidents involving the two-time All-Star guard.
It’s the second time in less than three months that Morant was seen on Instagram holding what appeared to be a weapon. The first led to an eight-game NBA suspension that was handed down in March and cost Morant about $669,000 in salary.
It’s unclear what sanctions Morant may face for the second video, which was captured Saturday night and widely shared online. The video was streamed on the Instagram account of Morant associate Davonte Pack, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the NBA nor the Grizzlies have commented on the specifics of the latest video.
“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.
The Grizzlies, whose season is over, said Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.”
The video streamed by Pack shows Morant in the passenger seat of a vehicle, briefly appearing to display a handgun. At the very brief moment — maybe less than a second — when Morant is shown holding what appears to be a weapon, the livestream had 111 viewers.
The Phoenix Suns fired Monty Williams on Saturday, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he was the overwhelming choice as the coach of the year. Williams had great success in his four regular seasons in Phoenix, winning 63% of his games. But three consecutive years of playoff frustration was likely too much for the Suns to overlook — especially after two straight years of Phoenix trailing by 30 points at halftime of elimination games at home.
BASEBALL
DENVER — Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos.
Feltner was injured Saturday night and was likely to be discharged from Swedish Medical Center. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”
LOS ANGELES — The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has died.
Marianne Tombaugh died on Saturday, according to Ellen Kershaw. The pitcher’s wife mentioned it during the dedication of a refurbished youth baseball field in Inglewood which his charity foundation supported.
Kershaw’s parents divorced when he was 10 and he was raised by his mother in suburban Dallas. His father, Christopher Kershaw, died in 2013.
HOCKEY
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary, 7-1, for its second win at the ice hockey world championship.
Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other team newly promoted to the top division.
Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in Group A. MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenseman and Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist for Canada in Group B. Sweden routed Austria 5-0 and the Czech Republic beat Kazakhstan 5-1.
FOOTBALL
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Todd Bowles kept a promise to his late mother and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach is now a college graduate.
The 59-year-old Bowles walked across the stage at Mount St. Mary’s University on Saturday to receive his diploma after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development. Bowles missed the second day of the Buccaneers’ rookie camp to attend the ceremony, knowing his mother Joan would be proud of him for completing his degree 37 years after he left Temple to begin his playing career in the NFL.
HORSE RACING
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A horse has died after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Rio Moon died after the sixth race.
According to Equibase chart notes on the race, the 3-year-old colt “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire.” The notes say Rio Moon was euthanized.
