Miles Mikolas fell one strike short of a no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals against Pittsburgh when Cal Mitchell doubled with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
Mitchell drove a 2-2 curveball just over the head of Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. The ball bounced on the warning track 383 feet from home plate and over the wall in straightaway center for a ground-rule double.
The hit came on the 129th pitch from Mikolas, a career high. He was lifted right after that for Packy Naughton, who closed out a 9-1 victory over the Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader.
Mikolas struck out six and walked one. Pittsburgh got an unearned run in the fourth to make it 7-1 when Bryan Reynolds scored on Daniel Vogelbach’s groundout.
Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman made a diving stop in the fourth and an off-balance throw from the middle of the diamond in the sixth to prevent would-be hits.
Mikolas worked a 1-2-3 seventh with the help of a nice catch by Bader at the center-field fence on Jack Suwinski’s drive. Pittsburgh also went down in order in the eighth.
The most recent no-hitter for the Cardinals was thrown by rookie Bud Smith in a 4-0 win over San Diego on Sept. 3, 2001.
Mikolas’ superb 8 2/3 innings and dramatic finish punctuated a doubleheader sweep of the Pirates. The Cardinals held fast to a 3-1 win in Game 1 and then romped for a 9-1 victory in Game 2. The Cardinals had a seven-run lead by the end of the second inning to clear the way for Mikolas to breeze through the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt homered three times, had six hits in the doubleheader, and reached base in all five of his plate appearances during the night game. That paced an offense that also featured Brendan Donovan’s first career four-hit game.
Through the first two innings of the Cardinals’ Game 2 win, the top three spots in the Cardinals order had gone 6-for-6 with six runs scored, and Goldschmidt had five of the six RBIs.
Mets 4, Brewers 0 — At New York: Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings of three-hit ball, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and New York beat struggling Milwaukee. Bassitt, who entered with a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts, allowed just three singles and one walk with seven strikeouts. He got the Brewers to hit into double plays immediately after each of their hits.
Braves 10, Nationals 4 — At Washington: Michael Harris II and Travis d’Arnaud each had three hits and homered for the second straight game, and Atlanta connected five times in its 13th straight win. Atlanta hit back-to-back homers for the third straight game, this time doing it twice as d’Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna connected in the third inning and Orlando Arcia and Harris II followed in the sixth. Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 5, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings to remain unbeaten in 10 decisions against Detroit. Cease allowed one unearned run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out eight while improving to 10-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 career starts against the Tigers. He’s the first pitcher to win his first 10 decisions against an opponent since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08. Andrew Vaughn had four hits and Luis Robert drove in a pair of runs for the White Sox.
Astros 4, Rangers 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Kyle Tucker extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, and the AL West-leaders rallied to win.
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5 — At Toronto: Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run, Austin Hays had a solo shot and Baltimore held on to beat Toronto. Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and scored twice.
Red Sox 6, Athletics 1 — At Boston: Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, Nick Pivetta pitched eight strong innings and Boston beat slumping Oakland. JD Martinez also homered for Boston, which was back at home after going 8-2 on a West Coast road trip that started with a three-game sweep at Oakland.
Yankees 2, Rays 0 — At New York: Gerrit Cole put a career-worst pummeling behind him with six sharp innings, and New York capitalized on shaky defense by Tampa Bay. The AL East-leading Yankees won their fifth straight as they played the first of six games in nine days against third-place Tampa Bay.
