MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment on Saturday, clearing the way for 2021 first-round draft pick Sal Frelick to make his major league debut.
The Brewers called up Frelick from Triple-A Nashville before their game against the Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee’s starting lineup for Saturday night’s game had Frelick playing right field and batting sixth.
“We’re not getting production out of right field,” manager Craig Counsell said before the game. “We’re going to try to get more production out of right field, and Sal’s going to get a shot to give us that.”
The Brewers made room for Frelick by designating Tapia, who batted .173 with a .267 on-base percentage, two homers, three RBIs and two steals in 20 games.
Tapia, 29, signed with the Brewers on June 14 after the Boston Red Sox released him. He hit .264 with a .333 on-base percentage, one homer, 10 RBIs and six steals in 39 games with Boston.
Cubs activate Swanson off IL
CHICAGO — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson was activated by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday after he had been sidelined by a bruised left heel.
Swanson was in the starting lineup against St. Louis, batting sixth for his first big league game since he got hurt during a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on July 5. He is batting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games.
Mets’ place Guillorme on injured list
BOSTON — New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme injured his calf during the first game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox and was placed on the injured list.
Infielder Danny Mendick was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace him on the roster.
Kershaw to throw another bullpen session
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw will throw another bullpen session Monday before facing hitters.
Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw came out “well” after a 40-pitch bullpen the previous day. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star hasn’t pitched in a game since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness.
Rangers place Seager on IL
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right thumb.
Seager said an MRI showed no structural issues with the thumb that he hurt in the series opener Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former team. X-rays after he exited the game were negative.
FOOTBALL
Florida A&M bans players from facilities after rap video filmed in locker room
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M has banned its players from the team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without proper permission being granted.
Coach Willie Simmons told The Associated Press on Saturday that the team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field were off-limits to all players until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot. The only exception is players who need medical treatment from doctors and athletic trainers, he said.
AUTO RACING
Hill survives restart for Xfinity win
LONG POND, Pa. — Austin Hill survived a wild restart in the final overtime laps at Pocono Raceway and earned his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season on Saturday.
Hill won the season opener at Daytona and added two more early season wins at Las Vegas and Phoenix, but hadn’t won over his last 13 races. He seemed like he might have to settle for another solid finish until he caught a break on the final extra two laps.
CYCLING
Pogacar wins stage, but Vingegaard virtually assured of Tour de France title
LE MARKSTEIN, France — Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard celebrated on the second-to-last day of the Tour de France.
Pogacar pipped the defending champion to take the penultimate stage on Saturday but it won’t be enough to stop his great rival from winning the race again.
Vingegaard maintained his huge lead over two-time champion Pogacar and will surely be crowned the Tour winner after Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage ends on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Pogacar, who won in 2020 and 2021, claimed his second stage win in the 110th edition of cycling’s most famous race but was unable to make up for Vingegaard’s huge advantage built in the Alps. The Danish rider leads by 7 minutes, 29 seconds.