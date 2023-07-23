MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment on Saturday, clearing the way for 2021 first-round draft pick Sal Frelick to make his major league debut.

The Brewers called up Frelick from Triple-A Nashville before their game against the Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee’s starting lineup for Saturday night’s game had Frelick playing right field and batting sixth.

