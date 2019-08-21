Anthony Rizzo hit solo home runs in the first and third innings, and Nicholas Castellanos added a solo homer in the first as the Chicago Cubs edged the San Francisco Giants, 5-3, on Tuesday night in the opener of a series at Wrigley Field.
Jonathan Lucroy singled in a run in the fifth, and Tony Kemp drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh for Chicago.
Austin Slater hit a two-run homer for San Francisco in the second, and Kevin Pillar added a solo shot in the fourth.
Cole Hamels earned the win with six innings of three-run ball. He struck out five, walked two and allowed five hits.
Reds 3, Padres 2 — At Cincinnati: Freddy Galvis hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Aristides Aquino added an RBI single for Cincinnati. Galvis, claimed off waivers from Toronto on August 12, followed Josh VanMeter’s second hit of the game with an opposite-field drive to left. It was his second home run in two nights and career-high 21st of the season.
Braves 5, Marlins 1 — At Atlanta: Freddie Freeman homered twice and drove in four runs, and Dallas Keuchel kept working out of trouble to lead Atlanta. Freeman sent one went the opposite way into the Marlins bullpen against Elieser Hernandez in the fourth. The next inning, the Braves slugger went deep again with two outs to break a 1-1 tie.
Pirates 4, Nationals 1 — At Pittsburgh: Starling Marte hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in eighth inning, and Pittsburgh beat Washington. Pittsburgh loaded the bases against Wander Suero (3-7) with nobody out in the eighth when Adam Frazier bunted a single past the mound. Bryan Reynolds tied it 1-1 with a sacrifice fly before Marte drove a fastball from Daniel Hudson 397 feet to right-center for his 22nd homer of the season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 4, Royals 1— At Baltimore: Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth, and Baltimore ended an eight-game losing streak.
Angels 5, Rangers 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Mike Trout matched the MLB lead with his career-best 42nd homer, Andrew Heaney had a career-high 14 strikeouts without a walk over eight innings and Los Angeles beat Texas in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.
Mariners 7, Rays 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tom Murphy hit a tiebreaking homer, his sixth in the last four games, in the sixth inning to lift Seattle. Murphy’s 16th homer of the season came off Jalen Beeks (5-3) after a walk to Kyle Seager. Murphy became the first Mariners catcher to homer in four straight games.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 9, Indians 2 — At New York: Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer moments after an embarrassing error by Cleveland left fielder Oscar Mercado, and the resurgent Mets rolled from there.
Phillies 3, Red Sox 2 — At Boston: Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions, getting three runs of support in the first inning as Philadelphia cruised past Boston.