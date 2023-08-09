Cubs Mets Baseball
The Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger hits a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the top of the fourth inning Tuesday night in New York. The Cubs won, 3-2.

 John Minchillo

Mike Tauchman hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and Jameson Taillon retired his final 16 batters to win his fourth straight start as the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Cody Bellinger also went deep and Yan Gomes had an RBI double for the surging Cubs, who won for the 16th time in 21 games. They began the day 2 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central and one game out of a playoff spot.

