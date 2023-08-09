Mike Tauchman hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and Jameson Taillon retired his final 16 batters to win his fourth straight start as the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Cody Bellinger also went deep and Yan Gomes had an RBI double for the surging Cubs, who won for the 16th time in 21 games. They began the day 2 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central and one game out of a playoff spot.
Pete Alonso hit an early two-run homer for the sinking Mets that culminated in an amusing back-and-forth trot around the bases because of a replay review. New York has lost seven of eight since trading Justin Verlander and other veterans at last week’s deadline.
Tauchman also made a tough catch in deep right field to help keep the Mets from scoring in the bottom of the eighth. Julian Merryweather retired 2022 big league batting champion Jeff McNeil with runners at the corners to end the inning
Adbert Alzolay worked a one-hit ninth for his 15th save in 16 tries. He started a 1-6-3 double play on Daniel Vogelbach to end it.
Taillon (7-6) allowed three hits in seven innings and improved to 5-0 in his past six outings. He struck out seven, walked none and did not permit a baserunner after Omar Narváez’s two-out double in the second.
With one out in the eighth, Tauchman sent a payoff pitch from Drew Smith (4-4) to left-center for an opposite-field homer that put Chicago in front for the first time.
Alonso, who had two homers and six RBIs in Monday night’s 11-2 victory, sent a screaming line drive to deep center in the first and stopped at second base with an apparent RBI double when the ball bounded back into play.
But when the play was reviewed, replays on the giant videoboard clearly showed Alonso’s drive struck the black batter’s eye just above the orange home run line atop the center-field fence. Seeing that, Alonso trotted to third base, where he was sent back to second by umpire Ramon De Jesus until the review was completed.
Marlins 3, Reds 2 — At Cincinnati: Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Miami rallied for a win over Cincinnati in a matchup of NL wild-card contenders.
Braves 8, Pirates 6 — At Pittsburgh: Orlando Arcia’s two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth capped a three-run inning and rallied MLB-best Atlanta to an victory over Pittsburgh after star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game.
Phillies 8-4, Nationals 4-5 — At Phildelphia: Joey Meneses’ second homer of the game was a solo shot off Phillies All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning that gave Washington Nationals win over Philadelphia and a doubleheader split.
Kyle Schwarber homered twice to reach 30 for the season, drove in five runs and led the Phillies to an 8-4 win in the opener.
american league
Guardians 1, Blue Jays 0 — At Cleveland: Tanner Bibee pitched seven innings and Ramón Laureano drove in the game’s only run in his Cleveland debut, giving the Guardians a win over Toronto.
Tigers 6, Twins 0 — At Detroit: Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven solid innings, and Detroit stopped Minnesota’s five-game winning streak. Miguel Cabrera went 2 -for-4 and scored a run. He has 3,142 hits, passing Tony Gwynn and moving into a tie with Robin Yount for 19th place on the career list.
Astros 7. Orioles 6 — At Baltimore: Kyle Tucker’s grand slam off Félix Bautista in the top of the ninth inning gave Houston a victory over Baltimore.
Royals 9, Red Sox 3 —At Boston: Drew Waters, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey each hit two-run home runs and Kansas City snapped a three-game losing streak.
interleague
Rays 4, Cardinals 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena hit RBI singles in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay beat St. Louis.