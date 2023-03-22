Cavaliers Nets Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson (2) during the first half Tuesday in New York. 

 Noah K. Murray The Associated Press

Donovan Mitchell had five 3-pointers and one sensational slam dunk among his 31 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers opened a big lead in the third quarter and held on for a 115-109 victory over Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in New York.

Caris LeVert added 18 points for the Cavaliers in the opener of a two-game series. Cleveland led by only six after a competitive first half, but quickly blew it open in the third en route to its seventh win in nine games.

