Donovan Mitchell had five 3-pointers and one sensational slam dunk among his 31 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers opened a big lead in the third quarter and held on for a 115-109 victory over Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in New York.
Caris LeVert added 18 points for the Cavaliers in the opener of a two-game series. Cleveland led by only six after a competitive first half, but quickly blew it open in the third en route to its seventh win in nine games.
The Cavs opened a 24-point lead and Mitchell's slam over Yuta Watanabe came with the Nets desperately hoping to get back into it early in the fourth.
Day'Ron Sharpe had 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Nets, who lost their fourth straight game. Spencer Dinwiddie had 19 points and 11 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 18 points.
The teams play again Thursday night to complete what could be a postseason preview.
Hawks 129, Pistons 107 — At Atlanta: Bogdan Bogdanovic sank three 3-pointers in a 16-0 run early in the second half that allowed Atlanta to extend its lead to double digits for the first time. Trae Young had 30 points and 12 assists for the Hawks (36-36), who are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks completed their first four-game season series sweep of the Pistons since the 1993-94 season.
Magic 122, Wizards 112 — At Orlando, Fla.: Rookie Pablo Banchero had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, sending the Magic to the victory. Orlando won for the first time in eight games against Washington. Gary Harris scored 22 points for the Magic, and Franz Wagner had 20 points. Reserve guard Cole Anthony finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Pelicans 119, Spurs 84 — At New Orleans: Brandon Ingram dropped 32 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead New Orleans. Sandro Mamukelashvili led San Antonio with 20 points.
