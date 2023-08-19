ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday night that they are promoting rookie shortstop Masyn Winn from Triple-A Memphis. St. Louis also said it was placing outfielder Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion) on the 10-day injured list. The Cardinals added Winn to the 40-man roster. He took Nootbaar’s spot on the active roster prior toFriday’s game against the New York Mets. Winn, 21, was the Cardinals’ second-round draft choice (54th player overall) in the 2020 MLB draft. He is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the organization’s top prospect (16th overall). Nootbaar was hurt Wednesday. He took a foul ball to the groin area in an 8-0 loss to Oakland. With center fielder Dylan Carlson (oblique) also on the IL, the Cardinals started Tommy Edman in center against New York.

