ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday night that they are promoting rookie shortstop Masyn Winn from Triple-A Memphis. St. Louis also said it was placing outfielder Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion) on the 10-day injured list. The Cardinals added Winn to the 40-man roster. He took Nootbaar’s spot on the active roster prior toFriday’s game against the New York Mets. Winn, 21, was the Cardinals’ second-round draft choice (54th player overall) in the 2020 MLB draft. He is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the organization’s top prospect (16th overall). Nootbaar was hurt Wednesday. He took a foul ball to the groin area in an 8-0 loss to Oakland. With center fielder Dylan Carlson (oblique) also on the IL, the Cardinals started Tommy Edman in center against New York.
MLB reschedules 3 Sunday games
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary. The changes were announced by MLB as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm. Each of the games — Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers — will now be played Saturday as part of split-doubleheaders.
Giants’ Kapler serves suspension
ATLANTA — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout area following his fourth-inning ejection during Tuesday’s home win over Tampa Bay. Kapler served his suspension Friday night when the Giants, 10 1/2 games back in the NL West but 1 1/2 games up in the wild card, began a three-game series against the major league-leading Atlanta Braves.
Phillies scratch Suarez from Sunday start
WASHINGTON — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Washington Nationals because of hamstring soreness. Manager Rob Thomson said the left-hander, who last pitched Sunday against Minnesota, experienced stiffness after some pregame work in the outfield during Philadelphia’s two-game series in Toronto.
Angels call up 2023 draft pick Schanuel
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nolan Schanuel is being called up by the Los Angeles Angels, 40 days after he was the 11th overall pick in this year’s amateur draft. The 21-year-old infielder is batting .370 in 21 minor league games across three levels. It’s the fastest big league promotion for a draft pick since Chris Sale in 2010 with the Chicago White Sox. FOOTBALL
Howell to start at QB for Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. — Coach Ron Rivera has named Sam Howell the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback, making the North Carolina product the latest in a revolving door of players at the position for the organization in recent years. Rivera announced the decision Friday morning before practice after deliberating with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard. Howell, if he remains healthy until then, would become Washington’s seventh different season-opening starter in as many years.
Clowney, Ravens agree to contract
The Baltimore Ravens have made another late addition to their defense, agreeing to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore’s defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft.
Lions release WR Mims, sign Moore
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions’ search for help at wide receiver continues. The team said Friday it has waived injured wideout Denzel Mims and signed former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jason Moore. GOLF
Homa sets course record at Olympia Fields
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Max Homa is playing so well that he made two bogeys and still set the course record at Olympia Fields. Homa made 10 birdies for a 62 in the BMW Championship. That gives him a two-shot lead over Chris Kirk going into the weekend. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup advance to the Tour Championship next week. BASKETBALL
Team USA to 4-0 in tune-up games
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — A fast start was all that USA Basketball needed to remain unbeaten as it keeps moving closer to the World Cup. Anthony Edwards scored 21 points, Cam Johnson added 13 and the U.S. never trailed Friday in a 108-86 win over Greece in a World Cup tune-up game for both teams.