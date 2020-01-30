AJ Green had 27 points as Northern Iowa extended its home win streak to 12 games, rolling past Missouri State, 95-66, on Wednesday night.
Austin Phyfe had 17 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (18-3, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 16 points, Isaiah Brown had 16 points and nine assists, and Spencer Haldeman went 4-for-8 from the 3-point line for 12 points.
Keandre Cook had 16 points for the Bears (10-12, 4-5). Tulio Da Silva added 11 points and seven rebounds. Gaige Prim had 10 points.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Missouri State, 80-57, on Jan. 11.
Indiana State 58, Drake 56 — At Terre Haute, Ind.: Christian Williams made the winning layup as time expired, giving Indiana State the victory. Liam Robbins had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (15-7, 5-4). Jonah Jackson had 12 point, and Garrett Sturtz had eight rebounds.
No. 1 Baylor 67, Iowa State 53 — At Ames, Iowa: Macio Teague scored 15 points as Baylor grinded out a win on the road over Iowa State. The Cyclones were led by Rasir Bolton’s 19 point performance.
No. 4 San Diego State 85, New Mexico 57 — At Albuquerque: K.J. Feagin led San Diego State with 18 points, as the Aztecs saw all five starters reach double figures in a runaway win over New Mexico on the road.
No. 7 Dayton 73, Duquesne 69 — At Pittsburgh: Obi Toppin had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help Dayton hold off Duquesne.
No. 10 Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57 — At Newark, N.J.: Myles Powell scored 24 points despite a woeful shooting effort and Seton Hall won its 10th straight game.
Texas Tech 89, No. 12 West Virginia 81 — At Lubbock, Texas: Davide Moretti scored 25 points to lead the Red Raiders.
No. 13 Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62 — At Lexington, Ky.: Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half, and Kentucky used a 23-12 run to deal the Commodores their record 25th consecutive Southeastern Conference regular season loss.
No. 14 Michigan State 79, Northwestern 50 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Cassius Winston scored 18 points and Xavier Tillman had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead Michigan State.
No. 21 Houston 69, East Carolina 59 — At Greenv ille, N.C.: Caleb Mills scored 18 points to help Houston beat East Carolina.
No. 22 LSU 90, Alabama 76 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Emmitt Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and LSU earned its ninth straight victory.
No. 24 Penn State 64, Indiana 49 — At State College, Pa.: Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Penn State.