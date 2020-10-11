CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have placed offensive lineman Badara Traore on the COVID-19/reserve list, the team announced Saturday.
This is the first Bears player on the COVID-19/reserve list since early August, shortly after players reported to training camp. The list is for players who either have tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has. ESPN previously reported Saturday that a practice squad player had tested positive and contact tracing was underway.
The Bears were last together as a team Thursday night when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-19, at Soldier Field, but practice squad players are not allowed in the locker room or on the sideline on game days. The Bears players have the weekend away from Halas Hall because of the Thursday night game.
Bears coach Matt Nagy talked about the team’s COVID-19 precautions last week amid a rash of positive tests in the NFL, most notably 23 within the Tennessee Titans organization. Two games — the Denver Broncos at New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Titans — have been rescheduled this week because of positive tests.
“It wakes you up for sure,” Nagy said. “We’ve done a pretty good job here, and the players are — I don’t know if I would use the word ‘annoyed’ — but we stay on them pretty consistently. We are persistent in regards to nagging them (about) the masks always being on ... when I can mandate that when we are inside. When we are outside, wearing them as much as you can as well. They’re not forced to wear them in practice. ... When you really think about it, it’s really not that hard to put a mask on. Just wear your mask and wear it all the time.”
Jets activate Bell from injured reserve
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Le’Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for the New York Jets.
The star running back was activated Saturday from the injured reserve list and he will be eligible to play for the Jets on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.
Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo. His return should boost a Jets offense that ranks last or nearly last in the NFL in several categories. Frank Gore has started in all four games at running back, but the 37-year-old veteran is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry.
Rams’ Ramsey fined for skirmish
The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey $15,625 for his role in an altercation with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate after last Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, a person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday. Tate was not fined, said the person, who was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly and requested anonymity.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Minnesota cuts 3 men’s programs
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is cutting three of its men’s sports programs — gymnastics, tennis and indoor track — partly due to budget deficit made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Regents made the decision on Friday, but opted to keep the men’s outdoor track program, which was also threatened, the Star Tribune reported.
Athletic director Mark Coyle announced Sept. 10 that the department would drop the sports for budgetary reasons, and to address Title IX compliance concerns. That budget deficit was projected Friday to be between $45 to $65 million.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks send Saad to Avalanche
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired rugged winger Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season.
Zadorov was a restricted free agent, but Chicago said he signed his qualifying offer of $3.2 million prior to the deal. Lindholm’s two-way contract has a salary-cap hit of $742,500, and it runs through the 2020-21 season.
NHL teams not waiting for top free agents
Taylor Hall went unsigned during the first day of free agency. Same with Alex Pietrangelo and Mike Hoffman.
A handful of the top free agents are still available, but NHL teams aren’t waiting for those big fish to sign to make other moves. Boston paused its pursuit of Hall to sign big winger Craig Smith; Columbus shored up its center depth by inking veteran center Mikko Koivu while keeping tabs on other options and Carolina put its goaltending shopping on hold to add speedy forward Jesper Fast.
GOLF
Trio shares SAS Championship lead
CARY, N.C. — Darren Clarke, Colin Montgomerie and Woody Austin topped the SAS Championship leaderboard at 9 under Saturday, leaving Jim Furyk three strokes back in his bid to become the first player to win his first three PGA Tour Champions events.
Clarke had a 6-under 66, Montgomerie shot 67 and Austin 69 at Prestonwood Country Club. Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer (66), Vijay Singh (66) and David Toms (67) were a stroke back.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger earns rainy Xfinity win
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger splashed his way through a torrential rainstorm that turned Charlotte Motor Speedway into a slip-and-slide Saturday to win the Xfinity Series race on the hybrid road course-oval “Roval.”
Allmendinger won for the second time this season in 10 starts for Kaulig Racing. He’s easily the most experienced NASCAR driver at both road course racing and driving in wet conditions — Allmendinger has a long career in multiple formulas, including sports cars and open-wheel, which both race in the rain.