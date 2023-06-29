NHL Draft Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson (left) poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL draft Wednesday night in Nashville, Tenn.

 George Walker IV The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft on Wednesday night, kick-starting a hopeful new era with a highly skilled offensive forward who’s drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

Bedard became the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who went first overall in 2007 and helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015.

