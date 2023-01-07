Raiders Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10 in Kansas City, Mo. The teams meet in the regular-season finale today in Las Vegas.

 Ed Zurga The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs now know they control their destiny.

With the NFL’s decision to cancel the suspended Monday night game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a Chiefs victory at Las Vegas today makes them the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

