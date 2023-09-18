Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (98) and Marcus Epps (1) tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Josh Allen rebounded from a four-turnover, season-opening dud by throwing three touchdown passes and Buffalo routed Las Vegas, 38-10, on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Allen completed his first 13 attempts for 94 yards, and finished 31 of 37 for 274 yards and no turnovers. His 13 consecutive completions to start the game set an individual record and matched his best run at any point of an outing. He improved to 13-4 in games following a loss, and 23-4 when he doesn’t turn the ball over.
Dawson Knox scored on a 2-yard catch to put Buffalo up 14-7 three minutes into the second quarter, and Khalil Shakir padded the lead with an 11-yard touchdown reception in the final seconds of the first half.
Recommended for you
James Cook rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries for the Bills.
The Raiders (1-1) blew an opportunity to open a season with back-to-back road wins for the first time since 1982. Jimmy Garoppolo finished 16 of 24 for 185 yards, with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. He was intercepted twice, by linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard.
49ers 30, Rams 23 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Brock Purdy passed for 206 yards and ran for an early touchdown, Deebo Samuel rushed for an 11-yard TD with 11:28 left and San Francisco hung on for its ninth consecutive regular-season victory over Los Angeles.
Ravens 27, Bengals 24 — At Cincinnati: Lamar Jackson tossed two touchdown passes, Gus Edwards ran for another score and Baltimore held off slow-starting Cincinnati. The AFC North champion Bengals fell to 0-2 for the second consecutive season. Jackson was 24 for 33 for 237 yards.
Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT) — At Detroit: Geno Smith threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett on the opening drive of overtime, lifting Seattle. The Seahawks (1-1) allowed the Lions (1-1) to rally from a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. Detroit extended the game with Riley Patterson’s 38-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.
Titans 27, Chargers 24 (OT) — At Nashville, Tenn.: Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal in overtime in a sudden downpour and Tennessee beat Los Angeles to snap an eight-game skid. The Titans (1-1) won for the first time since last Nov. 17 at Green Bay.
Colts 31, Texans 20 — At Houston: Anthony Richardson rushed for two touchdowns before leaving with a concussion and backup Gardner Minshew threw for 171 yards and a TD as Indianapolis held off Houston. It was the first win for coach Shane Steichen. The Colts led by 18 at halftime and managed only a field goal in the second half.
Commnaders 35, Broncos 33 — At Denver: Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Washington rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Denver, holding on after Russell Wilson connected with Brandon Johnson on a 50-yard Hail Mary but failed to complete the tying 2-point try.
Giants 31, Cardinals 28 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Daniel Jones threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns, Graham Gano connected on a 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining and New York rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to stun Arizona.
Cowboys 30, Jets 10 — At Arlington, Texas: Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Zach Wilson had three interceptions in his first start after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles tendon injury, and Dallas beat New York.