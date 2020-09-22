EDMONTON, Alberta — Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning got themselves up off the ice to get even in the Stanley Cup Final.
Kucherov had the primary assists on power-play goals by Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat in the first period before Kevin Shattenkirk scored and the Lightning held on for a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars to win Game 2 on Monday night.
Joe Pavelski and Mattias Janmark scored goals for Dallas.
Oilers’ Draisaitl named NHL’s MVP
EDMONTON, Alberta — Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl won the NHL MVP award on Monday after leading the league in scoring. Draisaitl is the first German player to win the Hart Trophy. The league announced its most prominent award winners Tuesday night.
Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy as top goaltender, Nashville’s Roman Josi got the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman, and Colorado’s Cale Makar won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.
FOOTBALL
Giants’ Barkley out for year with torn ACL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley likely will miss the rest of the season with a major injury to his right knee. The Giants (0-2) said an MRI on Monday confirmed Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee on Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will undergo surgery in the near future, the team said.
Panthers’ McCaffrey out multiple weeks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey said he plans to attack his rehabilitation from a high ankle sprain the same way he does everything else — with a full head of steam.
The All-Pro running back is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Broncos’ Lock to miss time, Sutton done
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Drew Lock could be out until midseason with a severely bruised throwing shoulder and whenever he does return he’ll be without his top target for the rest of the season. Coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday that Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton tore his left ACL in his season debut Sunday and is done for the season.
Colts lose 2nd starter to Achilles tear
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have played two games and lost two starters with torn Achilles tendons.
Coach Frank Reich announced Monday that safety Malik Hooker would miss the rest of this season after tearing his Achilles in Sunday’s 28-11 victory, the same injury running back Marlon Mack suffered on opening day.
Jets WR Perriman could miss time
NEW YORK — New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman could be sidelined for some games after spraining his left ankle against San Francisco on Sunday. Perriman left the 31-13 loss midway through the second quarter.
Seahawks deny Pats’ Newton at 1 to seal win
SEATTLE — Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play and the Seattle Seahawks held off the New England Patriots, 35-30, on Sunday night. Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments, trying to spoil the performance of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched his career high with five touchdown passes.
Deion Sanders to coach Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. — Deion Sanders wiped away tears of joy and passion before speaking. Jackson State’s new football coach then stated “I believe” many times about what he envisions happening on and off the field. Sanders’ introduction followed his announcement Sunday night on the first episode of the “21st & Prime” podcast.
BASEBALL
Seeding decides last at-bat in World Series
NEW YORK — The higher seeded team reaching the World Series will have last at-bats in Games 1 and 2 and if needed Games 6 and 7, not necessarily the team with the best record. The specification was contained in the July 23 agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association to expand the playoffs following a regular season shortened due to the novel coronavirus. In the event both pennant winners have the same seed, regular-season winning percentage would decide which team is “home” for the first two games.
Cardinals’ Fowler, Gallegos back from IL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Dexter Fowler and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from the injured list in a series of roster moves before starting their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Justin Williams and right-hander Nabil Crismatt to their alternate training site and designated right-hander Roel Ramirez for assignment.
Royals activate OF Soler off injured list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals reinstated outfielder Jorge Soler from the injured list and optioned infielder Kelvin Gutierrez on Monday before starting their final homestand with three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Rockies place Arenado on injured list
The Colorado Rockies will chase after a flickering playoff spot without All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was placed on the injured list with a sore left shoulder. Arenado has been hampered recently by inflammation in his AC joint, along with a bone bruise, and the team elected Monday to shut him down.
Blue Jays’ Giles to miss rest of season
Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, likely causing him to miss all of 2021. A right-hander who turned 30 on Sunday, Giles is 0-0 with a 9.82 ERA and one save in four appearances this season.
Braves’ Hamels done for rest of year
ATLANTA — After making just one start for the Atlanta Braves, Cole Hamels is done for the season. Hamels reported shortly before the start of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins that he didn’t feel like he could get anything on the ball.