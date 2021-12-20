Sophomore Keegan Murray poured in a career-high 35 points and Iowa breezed to a 94-75 victory over Utah State in a neutral-site game on Saturday night in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Murray knocked down 13 of 17 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes (8-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Murray came into the game second in the nation with a 22.2 scoring average — even after being held to a season-low nine points on 4-of-17 shooting in a loss to No. 17 Iowa State last time out.
Kris Murray — Keegan’s twin brother — added 17 points off the bench for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery finished with 12 points, while Jordan Bohannon scored 11. Iowa shot 54.7% overall but just 30.8% from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes were 16 of 21 at the free-throw line and have now made 182 foul shots on the season. Their opponents have taken only 184 free throws.
Sunday’s games
No. 17 Texas 60, Stanford 53 — At Las Vegas: Andrew Jones scored 13 points and Texas won in the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.
Drake 80, Tennessee-Martin 54 — At Des Moines: Tucker DeVries and Okay Djamgouz scored 15 points apiece as Drake won its seventh straight home game. The game was a last-minute replacement as both Drake and UT Martin had other, originally scheduled contests derailed by COVID-19 concerns.
(Women)
No. 12 Iowa State 108, Prairie View A&M 39 — At Ames, Iowa: Lexi Donarski scored 26 points, Ashley Joens had 19 points and 10 rebounds and owa State tied the school record with 19 3-pointers. Iowa State scored 65 points in the first half and held A&M to 11.