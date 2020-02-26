The International Olympic Committee has three months before it must decide on whether to cancel the 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus outbreak, an influential committee member said Tuesday.
Dick Pound, a Canadian IOC member for more than four decades, told the Associated Press that a final determination could probably wait until late May, two months before the scheduled July 24 Opening Ceremony.
Pound acknowledged that if the virus forces a change, cancellation — rather than postponement or relocation — would be the most likely outcome.
“This is the new war and you have to face it,” he said. “In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?’ ”
The IOC and local organizers have said they are consulting with the World Health Organization and are confident about moving forward with the Games.
But COVID-19 continues to spread through China, where updated totals include more than 77,000 reported cases and 2,600 deaths. The virus has shown up in South Korea, the Middle East and Europe.
The impact has been less severe in Japan, with hundreds of cases and four deaths.
BASEBALL
Yanks’ Severino needs Tommy John surgery
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Luis Severino will miss the season with an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery, and the New York Yankees’ rotation no longer looks all that imposing.
New York announced Tuesday that the 26-year-old right-hander has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, a development that means the two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.
Left-hander James Paxton already was projected to miss the first two months of the season following back surgery on Feb. 5. Domingo Germán must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. He is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.
BASKETBALL
Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Raptors
TORONTO — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 19 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors, 108-97, on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Eric Bledsoe scored 17 points and Brook Lopez had 15 as the NBA-leading Bucks won their fifth straight and 18th of 20. Milwaukee (50-8) was playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning in overtime at Washington Monday.
Schroder helps Thunder hold off Bulls
CHICAGO — Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and made a huge defensive play in the fourth quarter, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Chicago Bulls 124-122 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win.
Oklahoma City blew a 24-point lead but recovered in time to earn its ninth straight victory on the road, breaking a Thunder record. Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 19 points and nine assists.
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine scored 27 of his 41 points in the second half, and rookie Coby White had a career-high 35 in his third consecutive game over 30 points.
Sabonis leads Pacers over Hornets
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 119-80 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.
T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Justin Holiday had 16 points for the short-handed Pacers (34-24), who bounced back from a blowout in Toronto for a third win in four games.
76ers’ Simmons to miss 2 more weeks
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss at least two more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back. The All-Star played just a few minutes in Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee before leaving with the back injury. He will undergo daily treatment for his nerve impingement and be evaluated in two weeks.
FOOTBALL
Ohio State’s Day gets 3-year extension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and a raise, the university said Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Day is now under contract through the 2026 season. Day, who made a base salary of $4.5 million plus bonuses in 2019, will be paid $6 million for the 2020-21 season, the university said. He’ll make $6.5 million for the 2021 season and $7.6 million for 2022. His salary for 2023-26 will be decided later.
Seattle team to subsidize public transit
SEATTLE — Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise is trying to make it easier for fans to get to its games in the traffic-clogged city. NHL Seattle announced Tuesday that it will fully subsidize public transit costs for fans with season tickets or single-game tickets.
Additionally, the team is entering into a partnership with the Seattle Center Monorail to upgrade the current system connecting downtown Seattle with the Seattle Center, where the team’s arena is under construction. The team will invest $7 million for upgrades at the downtown station for the monorail system, which was originally built for the 1962 World’s Fair.
Minnesota investigating sex abuse allegations against former assistant coach
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota says it is investigating allegations that a former men’s hockey assistant sexually abused players more than 30 years ago.
The move comes after The Athletic reported on sexual abuse allegations against former assistant Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas over many years, including the season Adrahtas spent with the Gophers in 1984-85. The website reported that several people had gone to the school’s athletic director at the time with reports of abuse.