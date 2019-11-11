Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 16 rebounds to help Milwaukee rally and win at Oklahoma City, 121-119, on Sunday night.
Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the second half. Eric Bledsoe added 25 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who have won five of six. Dennis Schroder scored 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 for the Thunder, who had won three straight home games.
Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari hit a 3-pointer with 32.3 seconds left to tie the game at 114, but Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer at the other end with 24.5 seconds remaining.
Gallinari missed a clean look at a 3, then Milwaukee’s George Hill made two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to put the Bucks in control.
Nuggets 100, Timberwolves 98 (OT) — At Minneapolis: Nikola Jokic hit a fadeaway jumper with 2.4 seconds left in overtime to lift Denver.
76ers 114, Hornets 106 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 18 points and nine rebounds, Al Horford scored 15 points for Philadelphia.
Pacers 109, Magic 102 — At Orlando, Fla.: Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in Indiana’s victory over Orlando.
Cavaliers 108, Knicks 87 — At New York: Colin Sexton scored 31 points, and Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson added 17 each for Cleveland.
Suns 138, Nets 112 — At Phoenix: Devin Booker scored 27 points and Ricky Rubio added 22 for Phoenix.