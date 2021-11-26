A capsule look at today’s regional major college games:
Portland State (2-2) at Iowa (5-0)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network-Plus
Bottom line: Iowa looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it battles Portland State. Portland State came up short in a 69-54 game to Portland on Tuesday. Iowa is coming off a 109-61 win over Western Michigan on Monday.
Mighty Murray: Keegan Murray has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 88.6 percent of his foul shots this season.
Streak scoring: Iowa has scored 99.6 points per game and allowed 68.4 over its five-game home winning streak.
Did you know?: Iowa is ranked first in Division I with an average of 99.6 points per game.
Iowa State (5-0) vs. Memphis (5-0)
Site: Barclays Center, Brooklyn,
Time: 8:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Iowa State and Memphis will meet in a postseason game in Brooklyn. Memphis earned a 69-61 win over Virginia Tech in its most recent game, while Iowa State emerged with an 82-70 win against Xavier in its last outing.
Super seniors: Iowa State has relied heavily on its seniors. Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur, George Conditt IV and Aljaz Kunc have combined to account for 52 percent of all Cyclones points this season.
Brilliant Brockington: Brockington has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.
Did you know?: The Iowa State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cyclones 27th among Division I teams. Memphis has turned the ball over on 26.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 350th, nationally).
Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-2) at No. 14 Illinois (3-2)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network-Plus
Bottom line: Both teams won on Tuesday. Illinois earned a 72-64 win in Kansas City over Kansas State, while Texas Rio Grande Valley won, 72-67, over Cal State Fullerton.
Did you know?: Illinois is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.6 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 16.6 offensive boards per game.