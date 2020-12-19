Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. The school said Friday that Ferentz’s regularly scheduled rapid antigen test was positive, PCR test to confirm the diagnosis also came back positive. The 65-year-old is asymptomatic and will remain at home in isolation until Dec. 27, the school said in its announcement.
“We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases,“ Ferentz said. “When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.”
Iowa’s game today against Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects of the Wolverines’ outbreak. Hawkeyes players were given the week off to focus on finals and enjoy the holiday.
Iowa will learn its bowl invitation on Sunday.
Sun Belt title game canceled
The Sun Belt Conference football championship game today between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday night because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. An entire position group would have been unavailable to play for the unbeaten Chanticleers because of contact tracing, the conference said.
Utah opts out of bowl game
Utah’s game Saturday against Washington State will wrap up the Utes’ season. The school said Friday the players have decided to opt out of any potential bowl game. The Utes would become bowl eligible with a victory over the Cougars.
Chargers beat Raiders in overtime
LAS VEGAS — Justin Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
The Chargers (5-9) snapped a nine-game losing streak against their AFC West counterparts. The Raiders (7-7) lost quarterback Derek Carr to a left groin injury in the first quarter. They have lost four of five, all but killing their playoff chances.
Lions QB Stafford questionable
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Matthew Stafford is questionable for Detroit’s game Sunday at Tennessee.
Stafford is dealing with thumb and rib injuries, and he was limited in practice Friday. The Lions also listed center Frank Ragnow (throat) as questionable. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) is out, along with offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip).
Dolphins’ top 3 pass-catchers questionable
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins’ top three pass catchers are questionable for Sunday’s game against New England.
DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring), who rank 1-2-3 in yards receiving this year, all practiced on a limited basis Friday.
Falcons rule WR Jones out for Sunday
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Julio Jones’ lingering hamstring injury will keep him from playing in the Atlanta Falcons’ home finale. The team ruled Jones out for Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Washington to start Haskins at QB
ASHBURN, Va. — Dwayne Haskins is set to start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday against Seattle because starter Alex Smith is out with a right calf injury. Coach Ron Rivera ruled out Smith and standout rookie running back Antonio Gibson on Friday and named Haskins the starter.
TENNIS
14-day quarantine for Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Victorian state government has confirmed that all players at the Australian Open will be required to quarantine in Melbourne for 14 days before the delayed start of the Feb. 8-21 first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.
BASKETBALL
Bryant’s widow slams mother’s lawsuit
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s widow has denounced a lawsuit from her mother claiming she is owed years of pay for working as an unpaid assistant and support promised by the basketball legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January. Vanessa Bryant issued a statement Thursday saying her mother was trying to “extort a financial windfall,” the Los Angeles Times reported. The 48-page lawsuit filed by Sofia Urbieta Laine, 68, claims Kobe Bryant “promised to take care” of her for life.
NBA approves sale of Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale Friday of the Utah Jazz to a group led by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith. The deal includes Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of the sales agreement calls for the team to remain in Utah.
BASEBALL
White Sox to open ESPN Sunday night slate
ESPN will open its “Sunday Night Baseball” schedule on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox. The game will feature the last two American League MVPs, with the Angels’ Mike Trout facing reigning MVP and White Sox first baseman José Abreu.
Rays sign Wacha to $3M deal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a $3 million, one-year contract on Friday. The 29-year old Wacha has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons. After seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals, he went went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020.
Mets, Rangers complete Frazier trade
NEW YORK — The New York Mets are sending minor league right-hander Ryder Ryan to the Texas Rangers as the player to be named in a trade for infielder Todd Frazier on Aug. 31. Ryan is a 25-year-old reliever who last pitched at Double-A Binghamton in 2019 because the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.