Health concerns and travel bans closing international borders stemming from the new coronavirus pandemic left the International Ice Hockey Federation with no choice but to cancel the men’s world hockey championships.
The decision to cancel the 16-team tournament to be held in Switzerland in May was formally announced Saturday, and essentially wipes out the IIHF’s entire spring calendar of world championship of events.
The governing body previously canceled the women’s world hockey championships set to be held in Canada and the men’s Under-18 championship to be played in Michigan next month.
“This is a harsh reality to face for the international ice hockey family, but one that we must accept,” IIHF President René Fasel said in released statement.
“The coronavirus is a global problem and requires major efforts by government to combat its spread,” he added. “The IIHF must do all it can to support this fight. We have to set sport aside for now.”
Due to the pandemic’s global scale, the council ruled there was no possibility of relocating the championship to another country.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs add lineman Remmers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Remmers, who’s played for seven teams as a pro, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, agent Brett Tessler announced via Twitter on Saturday. Tessler tweeted that the deal is “mostly guaranteed” but did not disclose financial details.
The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Remmers has played nine seasons in the NFL after entering the league in 2012 out of Oregon State as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos. He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.
The 31-year-old has appeared in 79 games with 78 starts, including 14 with the Giants in 2019.
Source: Raiders to sign WR Agholor
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Nelson Agholor to add a veteran receiver on offense.
A person familiar with the move said the sides reached the deal Saturday. The person also said the Raiders agreed to a one-year deal to keep backup running back Rod Smith. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can’t be signed until the players pass physicals.
Offensive lineman Eric Kush also confirmed that he agreed to a deal with the Raiders, and tight end Nick O’Leary’s agency, Sports Trust Advisors, said its client has a deal in place with the team.
Jets beef up offensive line, release Roberts
Two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday night that the New York Jets and former Carolina Panthers guard Greg Van Roten agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
That news came a few hours after New York also agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews, agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter.
A busy Saturday for the Jets included the team releasing cornerback Darryl Roberts, a sometime starter and valuable backup. Another person with direct knowledge of the deal said New York and former Los Angeles Rams safety Marqui Christian agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.
Drake remaining with Cardinals
Running back Kenyan Drake’s agency says he will sign his one-year, $8.5 million tender to stay with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals placed the transition tag on Drake earlier this week, which meant the player could negotiate a deal elsewhere but Arizona had the right to match the offer. Drake’s agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced on Saturday that he would sign.
The 26-year-old Drake came to the Cardinals in a mid-season trade from the Miami Dolphins. He was productive in eight games, running for 643 yards and eight touchdowns, including a four-touchdown game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. He also caught 28 passes for 171 yards.
New Orleans adds WR Sanders
NEW ORLEANS — Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season. He also started all three of San Francisco’s postseason games, catching five passes for 71 yards.
His contract, first reported by ESPN, is said to be worth about $16 million with bonuses that could push the total value as high as $19 million.
BASKETBALL
Duke’s Jones declares for draft
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke sophomore Tre Jones said he will enter the NBA draft. The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.
Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists this season.
SOCCER
Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies from coronavirus
MADRID — Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76. Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus. Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.
Mexican league prez has coronavirus
MEXICO CITY — The president of Mexico’s Liga MX soccer league announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus. League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that he doesn’t have serious symptoms and will remain in isolation while keeping up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer. Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.