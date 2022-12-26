Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown shoots as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reaches in to defend during the first half Sunday in Boston. The Celtics won, 139-118, in a battle of the NBA’s top two teams.
Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he knocked down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth, and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee, 139-118, in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.
Tatum scored 20 in the third quarter, when the Celtics turned a one-point lead into a 100-86 edge. Brown took over in the fourth, contributing on defense with a pick that sent Antetokounmpo to the floor before he bounced back up and shoved Brown in the back.
“I thought I was playing pretty physical defense, nothing dirty. It seemed like it was a clean play,” Brown said. “Maybe he was a little but frustrated. He got up and threw an elbow at me, for whatever reason.”
After some jawing back and forth, Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the last 3:41 without further incident.
“There’s a difference between trying to be a tough guy and letting your opponent know that I’m not backing down, I’m not afraid of any challenge or any matchup whatsoever,” Brown said. “In that moment I was just letting him know that.”
Antetokounmpo, who fell hard on his hand on Friday night but was cleared to start, scored 27 points with nine rebounds. Asked about his team’s ability to limit the damage done by Antetokounmpo, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said, “Limiting’s crazy. He had 27.”
“He’s a great player,” he said, “and you’ve got to be disciplined against him.”
Jrue Holiday scored 23 for Milwaukee, which lost a third straight game for the first time this season. The Celtics have also struggled lately, losing five of six before winning back-to-back games.
Still, Boston (24-10) has the best record in the league, followed by Milwaukee (22-11).
“Obviously, we lost to them last year in the playoffs and we’ve had battles with them since I’ve gotten to Milwaukee,” said Bucks forward Pat Connaughton. “So they’re two teams that are very familiar with each other.”
76ers 119, Knicks 112 — At New York: Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and Philadelphia blew by New York in the final quarter, extending its winning streak to eight games. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led through three quarters, then outscored the Knicks 24-9 to open the fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a 116-102 lead. Julius Randle scored 35 points for the Knicks.
Mavericks 124, Lakers 115 — At Dallas: Luka Doncic scored 32 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas. Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists. The Mavericks finished off a celebration of Dirk Nowitzki’s statue unveiling by winning just the second Christmas Day home game in franchise history. Dallas took its first lead during a 51-point third quarter, the highest-scoring quarter on Christmas in NBA history. LeBron James scored 38 points and the Lakers led by 12 early in the third before the Mavericks took over.
