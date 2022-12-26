Bucks Celtics Basketball
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown shoots as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reaches in to defend during the first half Sunday in Boston. The Celtics won, 139-118, in a battle of the NBA’s top two teams.

 Mary Schwalm The Associated Press

Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he knocked down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth, and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee, 139-118, in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.

