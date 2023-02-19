Iowa (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Recommended for you
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio:WDBQ-FM 107.5
Bottom line: The Wildcats are 12-4 in home games. Northwestern is 4-2 in one-possession games. The Hawkeyes are 9-6 in Big Ten play. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 16.8 assists. Connor McCaffery leads the Hawkeyes with 3.6.
Top performers: Boo Buie is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 16 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern. Kris Murray averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Filip Rebraca is shooting 57.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa, which has won five of its last six games.
Belmont (19-9, 12-5 MVC) at Drake (22-6, 13-4 MVC)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Bottom line: The Bulldogs are 12-1 on their home court. Drake is second in the MVC shooting 37.6% from downtown, led by Okay Djamgouz shooting 53.3% from 3-point range. The Bruins are 12-5 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Top performers: Tucker DeVries averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Roman Penn is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Drake. Drew Friberg averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Ben Sheppard is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.