APTOPIX Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Buy Now

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery celebrates with fans after a Big Ten Conference game against Michigan State on Saturday in Iowa City. Iowa won, 112-106, in overtime.

 Charlie Neibergall

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray scored 26 points, Tony Perkins scored Iowa’s last six points in overtime, and the Hawkeyes defeated Michigan State, 112-106, on Saturday, capping a remarkable rally that extended the game.

Iowa trailed, 91-78, with 1:34 remaining before catching fire from 3-point distance. The Hawkeyes made 6-of-9 3-pointers in the final minute and a half, including the last four in a row in the final 32 seconds to tie the game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.