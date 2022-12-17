The return of Brittney Griner to the United States in a dramatic prisoner swap with Russia marked the culmination of a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention, a saga that landed at the intersection of sports, politics, race and gender identity — and wartime diplomacy.
Griner had for years been known to fans of women’s basketball — college player of the year, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA all-star who dominated her sport. But her arrest on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February elevated her profile in ways neither she nor her supporters would have ever hoped for, making her by far the most high-profile American to be jailed abroad — and her saga the AP Sports Story of the Year.
Her case not only brought unprecedented public attention to the dozens of Americans wrongfully detained by foreign governments, but it also emerged as a major inflection point in U.S.-Russia diplomacy at a time of deteriorating relations prompted by Moscow’s war against Ukraine.
Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.
FOOTBALL
Fields set to play for Bears; Claypool out
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing a practice this week because of an illness, while receiver Chase Claypool was ruled out due to a knee injury. Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day after sitting out on Wednesday.
Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Sunday
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday.
Wilson to start for Jets; White not cleared
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury.
Pickett doubtful, replacement undecided
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett remained in the concussion protocol on Friday and is doubtful to play on Sunday when the Steelers visit Carolina. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph split practice reps again on Friday.
Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm
TEMPE, Ariz. — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kugler hired the law firm of Shields Pettini, which said on Friday that it has filed a request for arbitration with the NFL in response to the Cardinals’ handling of the situation.
Joseph, facing felony, no longer with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season who was charged with felony assault, is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program, the athletic department announced Friday.
Joseph is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her during a domestic dispute Nov. 30, according to a police affidavit. He was charged on Dec. 1 with assault by strangulation or suffocation.
BASEBALL
White Sox, Benintendi agree to 5-year deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.
The 28-year-old Benintendi helped Boston capture a World Series championship in 2018. He won a gold glove with Kansas City in 2021 and was chosen to his first All-Star team last season before the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees on July 27.
Twins agree to deals with Gallo, Vazquez
MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed hitting outfielder. The Twins also finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with catcher Christian Vázquez
GOLF
LIV Golf executive resigns after a year
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive hired to be the chief operating officer of LIV Golf has resigned after one year as the Saudi-backed rival circuit moves toward a league format, The New York Times reported.
Atul Khosla was expected to lead LIV Golf into its franchise model of 12 four-man teams in which players and the LIV Golf League would have equity.
