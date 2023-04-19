NFL Draft Late Round QBs Football
Buy Now

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy lines up under center during a Jan. 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The overlooked quarterback out of Iowa State developed into a gem who won his first seven starts and helped the 49ers make it to the NFC championship game.

 Rick Scuteri

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jake Haener bristles when asked about the obvious comparison to fellow experienced but undersized quarterback Brock Purdy.

“I just feel like Brock is different. I’m different. There’s different things that we do in our games,” said Haener, the former Fresno State star. “Brock did a lot of really good things. Super happy for him and his family. But at the same time, I’m on my own mission, on my own train and trying to do something for a franchise that believes in me.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.