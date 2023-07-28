ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, signaling their determination to contend for a playoff spot with Shohei Ohtani.
The Angels traded two of their top minor league prospects — left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero — to the White Sox, who got a solid return for two talented veteran pitchers playing their final season before unrestricted free agency.
Los Angeles announced the deal shortly after Sports Illustrated cited an unidentified source in reporting the Angels will not trade Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP. Ohtani will be an unrestricted free agent this winter, but the Angels clearly are pulling out all the stops to contend for their first playoff appearance in the two-way superstar’s six major league seasons.
Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Halos, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher. The Los Angeles-area native was among the top available names on the market as an impending free agent unlikely to re-sign with the White Sox.
Giolito is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA this season in 21 starts for Chicago. His 131 strikeouts are 10th in the AL, and he has limited opponents to a .211 average in his last nine starts.
Brewers acquire Santana from Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Carlos Santana is heading to Milwaukee.
The NL Central-leading Brewers acquired the veteran first baseman/designated hitter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor leaguer Jhonny Severino.
The 37-year-old Santana hit .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 94 games for the Pirates, who have faded to last place in the NL Central following a fast start.
FOOTBALL
Bengals QB Burrow suffers calf injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday.
The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice. Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping. Several teammates gathered around while trainers tended to the Pro Bowl quarterback before he was helped on to the back of a cart.
Free-agent RB Cook to meet with Jets
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Dalvin Cook is heading to New York to meet with the new-look Jets this weekend.
The free agent running back, who turns 28 next month, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
“We’ll never say no to a great player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Thursday. “If the opportunity presents itself in the right way. So we’re excited about him and his visit. It’s really just being able to get to have a conversation, get hands on him.”
BASKETBALL
Bronny James discharged from hospital
LOS ANGELES — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest.
Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest.” Chukumerije gave credit to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where the incoming freshman guard was participating in basketball practice.
GOLF
Jimenez takes lead at Senior British Open
BRIDGEND, Wales — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open on Thursday, five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament.
Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl. Vijay Singh and Jeev Milka Singh are three shots off the lead.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Women who were sexually assaulted by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit Thursday saying school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case.
The group of survivors and parents says the lawsuit seeks accountability — not money — from the university. They say the school refused to give the state attorney general’s office more than 6,000 documents for an investigation into how Nassar was allowed to get away with his behavior, and later wouldn’t turn over emails about the board of trustees’ decision-making. The school has said the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege.