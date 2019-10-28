Dennis Schroder scored 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Golden State Warriors, 120-9,2 on Sunday for their first victory of the season.
The home blowout matched Oklahoma City’s largest margin of victory over the Warriors since the franchise moved from Seattle before the 2008-09 season.
Danilo Gallinari added 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder. They opened the season with losses to Utah and Washington.
Stephen Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, making 7 of 18 shots while his teammates made just 23 of 74. Golden State was coming off a season-opening home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Timberwolves 116, Heat 109 — At Minneapolis: Andrew Wiggins made four 3-pointers in the final six minutes, finishing with 25 points to propel undefeated Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves (3-0), who matched the second-best start in this long-languishing franchise’s history.
Grizzlies 134, Nets 133 (OT) — At Memphis, Tenn.: Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired in overtime, lifting Memphis.
Trail Blazers 121, Mavericks 119 — At Dallas: Damian Lillard’s twisting layup with 26 seconds remaining proved to be the winner for Portland.