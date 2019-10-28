News in your town

Sports briefs: LSU No. 1 ahead of 'Bama, Ohio St in close vote

Truex wins at Martinsville to earn spot in championship race

0-5 in World Series, Verlander eyes Astros clinch in Game 6

NFL: Another kick in the gut for Bears

The Late Show: World Series games taking almost 4 hours

Rodgers, Jones star for Packers in 31-24 victory over Chiefs

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Fighting Saints return home as one of USHL’s top teams

Thompson scores 4 TDs as K-State stuns No. 5 Sooners, 48-41

Urquidy, Bregman lead Astros over Nats 8-1 to tie Series 2-2

NFL: Vikings surge into 2nd half on strength of Cook, Cousins

NFL: Bears, Chargers look to stop skids, get back to winning

College football: Loras survives BV in overtime

Presidents and baseball

Local college football roundup: Clarke rallies for program's 2nd win

Dobbins, Young, No. 3 Ohio State roll No. 13 Badgers 38-7

Oklahoma State upsets No. 23 Iowa State 34-27

Fighting Illini splash through rain for 24-6 win at Purdue

USHL: Fighting Saints scrap for bonus point

NBA roundup: Heat spoil Bucks' home opener, rally to win in OT

No. 20 Iowa blanks Northwestern 20-0

Prep football: Senior, Western Dubuque, Ed-Co advance to playoffs

Local & area roundup: Martensen blitzes to sectional title

TH Sports Coming Events

Prep football: Senior, Western Dubuque, Ed-Co advance to playoffs

Prep football: Redbirds upset Knights in Division 6 playoffs

Local & area roundup: Messino, Spartans sweep Central

With Big Ten reprieve, No. 20 Iowa takes on Northwestern

USHL: Fighting Saints conclude road swing this weekend

Sports in brief: Mahomes ruled out vs. Packers

College football: Today's preview capsules

Cook, Vikings wear down Redskins 19-9 for 4th straight win

No. 23 Iowa State seeks 4th straight win vs. scuffling Pokes

No. 13 Wisconsin looks for redemption against No. 3 Buckeyes

World Series pressure mounts

NBA roundup: Bulls rally for first win

James, Greinke keep Nats off balance, escape trouble for win

Prep football roundup: Jefferson tops Senior in crucial game

Prep football: Killer Bs spark WD

Prep football: Mustangs win finale