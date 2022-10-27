Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as the Milwaukee Bucks went on a lopsided run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter and beat the Nets, 110-99, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in the second half as the Bucks outscored the Nets 67-44 over the final two periods. After shooting just 3 of 10 in the first half, Antetokounmpo went 13 of 15 in the second half. He was following up a Saturday performance in which he scored 44 points and shot 17 of 21 in a 125-105 rout of the Houston Rockets, marking just the fifth time in NBA history a player had scored at least 44 points while playing less than 28 minutes.

