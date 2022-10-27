Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as the Milwaukee Bucks went on a lopsided run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter and beat the Nets, 110-99, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in the second half as the Bucks outscored the Nets 67-44 over the final two periods. After shooting just 3 of 10 in the first half, Antetokounmpo went 13 of 15 in the second half. He was following up a Saturday performance in which he scored 44 points and shot 17 of 21 in a 125-105 rout of the Houston Rockets, marking just the fifth time in NBA history a player had scored at least 44 points while playing less than 28 minutes.
Bobby Portis had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, and Jrue Holiday added 15 points.
Kevin Durant scored 33, Kyrie Irving 27 and Royce O’Neale 12 for the Nets.
Bulls 124, Pacers 109 — At Chicago: Zach LaVine scored 28 points as Chicago held off a third-quarter surge to beat Indiana. Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points to move within seven points of becoming the 50th player in NBA history to reach the 20,000-point mark.
The Pacers rallied from a 24-point deficit behind Buddy Hield’s 24 points, including three 3-pointers late in the third quarter that trimmed the Bulls’ lead to four. Bulls forward Patrick Williams added a season-high 10 points, and reserve guard Goran Dragic provided a spark with 13 points and five assists.
Hawks 118, Pistons 113 — At Detroit: Trae Young scored 35 points and Atlanta won the opener of a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena. The teams will meet again Friday night.
Cavaliers 103, Magic 92 — At Cleveland: Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and Cleveland beat Orlando. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its opener at Toronto.
Raptors 119, 76ers 109 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and matched his career-high with 13 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, and Toronto beat slumping Philadelphia.
Knicks 134, Hornets 131 (OT) — At New York: Jalen Brunson scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket in overtime, and New York beat Charlotte. Brunson also had 13 assists and seven rebounds.
Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell had 23 points for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota.
