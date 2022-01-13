Michigan State’s Max Christie (left) loses the ball as he is fouled by Minnesota’s Payton Willis (0) during the first half Wednesday in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won, 71-69, on a last-second shot.
Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with a tenth of a second left, lifting No. 10 Michigan State to a 71-69 victory over visiting Minnesota on Wednesday night for a ninth straight win.
The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) had the ball with 18.1 seconds left, and A.J. Hoggard drove into the lane in the final seconds and set up Hauser for the final basket.
Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 16 points, Gabe Brown scored 13 points and Tyson Walker added 10 points.
The Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4) were very competitive throughout the game and had opportunities to pull off the upset.
Minnesota’s chances to win were hurt when Eric Curry injured his left ankle with a minute left, putting him on the bench with 19 points.
Eylijah Stephens scored 18 points, Payton Willis had 15 and Jamison Battle added 13 points for the Gophers. Stephens made four free throws late, putting the teams in a 69-all tie.
No. 8 Duke 76, Wake Forest 64 — At Winston-Salem, N.C.: Paolo Banchero had 24 points and Duke hit 13 straight shots to blow it open after halftime with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski sidelined by illness. Fellow freshman A.J. Griffin had a season-high 22 points to help the Blue Devils bounce back from a weekend home loss to Miami. They did it with the retiring longtime Duke coach out with what the school called a “non-COVID-related virus.”
No. 14 Villanova 64, No. 17 Xavier 60 — At Cincinnati: Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Justin Moore had 16 and Villanova held off Xavier. Moore, the reigning Big East player of the week, scored 10 points in the second half to help the Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East) win their fifth straight.
No. 12 LSU 64, Florida 58 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Darius Days scored 20 points about 25 miles from his hometown, Eric Gaines added 15 in his second start of the season and LSU beat its SEC rival.
Drake 86, Illinois State 75— At Des Moines: Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn scored 16 points apiece as Drake won the Missouri Valley Conference game.