Keston Hiura homered and drove in three runs, Jordan Lyles turned in another strong start and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped the St. Louis Cardinals’ six-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday at Miller Park.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals had won 15 of 18 and were trying for a three-game sweep. The Brewers ended a three-game skid.
Milwaukee got off to a fast start against Jack Flaherty (8-7), who had given up a total of just one run in his previous five starts.
Trent Grisham led off the first inning with a single, went to third on a throwing error by second baseman Kolten Wong and scored on a groundout by Hiura. Milwaukee made it 2-0 in the second inning when Ryan Braun doubled and later scored on Orlando Arcia’s sacrifice fly.
Hiura hit a solo home run in the fourth, sending a 3-0 fastball from Flaherty into the left-field seats. Hiura added an RBI double in the eighth.
Lyles (9-8), acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade on July 29, set the tone for Milwaukee. The right-hander, who had held Arizona hitless in a six-inning outing in his last start, struck out five of the first seven Cardinals he faced. He fanned nine in 5 1/3 innings.
Junior Guerra relieved Lyles with two on, got Yadier Molina to hit into a double-play and worked the ninth. Josh Hader struck out three in two scoreless innings to earn his 26th save.
Molina hit two singles and went 7 for 11 in the series. He homered three times in the first two games — the veteran catcher has just seven home runs this season.
Wong hit his 10th homer, connecting in the sixth off Lyles. He also doubled and singled.
Christian Yelich singled and walked in four plate appearances. The reigning NL MVP hasn’t hit a home run in 10 games, his longest drought of the season for Milwaukee.
Cubs 10, Mets 7 — At New York: Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run double and a home run as Chicago scored all 10 of its runs through the first three innings and held off a late New York rally to beat the Mets.
Ian Happ and Nicholas Castellanos also homered for the Cubs, who now trail the St. Louis Cardinals by 2 1/2 games for the NL Central Division lead. Chicago scored six runs in the first and two apiece in the second and third to take a 10-1 lead.
New York didn’t go away quietly, though. Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis both homered as part of a five-run fifth inning to cut the Met’s deficit to 10-6. Michael Conforto then hit an RBI in the eighth, and New York brought the tying run to the plate with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. After a shaky start, Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel shut down three straight batters to earn the save.
Phillies 12, Pirates 3 — At Philadelphia: J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a homer and a triple, Corey Dickerson also went deep and Philadelphia got 17 hits in a victory over Pittsburgh.
Reds 5, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Aristides Aquino tied a National League rookie mark with his 13th home run this month, powering Anthony DeSclafani and Cincinnati over Miami.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 7, Mariners 3 — At Seattle: Aaron Judge hit the 101st homer of his career, Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford also went deep, and New York beat Seattle to complete a three-game sweep.
Indians 4, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Jason Kipnis homered twice and Francisco Lindor also went deep to lift Cleveland to yet another win over Detroit.
INTERLEAGUE
Nationals 8, Orioles 4 — At Washington: Max Scherzer struck out eight to reach the 200 mark for an eighth straight season, Kurt Suzuki homered and drove in four runs and Washington cruised past Baltimore.