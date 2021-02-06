MILWAUKEE — Kolten Wong is leaving St. Louis behind but staying in the NL Central as the Milwaukee Brewers reshape the right side of their infield by adding a Gold Glove second baseman
Wong and the Brewers finalized their $18 million, two-year contract on Friday, a deal that includes a 2023 club option.
Milwaukee is making room for Wong in their infield by shifting Keston Hiura from second base to first base.
St. Louis had declined a $12.5 million 2021 option for Wong in December, making him eligible for free agency.
Wong has earned Gold Glove honors each of the last two seasons. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns called Wong “in our opinion, the best defensive second baseman in all of baseball.”
The 30-year-old owns a career .261 batting average with a .333 on-base percentage. Wong batted .265 with a .350 on-base percentage, one homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games last season.
CHICAGO — Infielder Sergio Alcántara was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs from the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
The 24-year-old debuted with Detroit last season and appeared in 10 games. He hit .143 (3 for 21) with a home run, and saw time at second and third base. The Tigers designated him for assignment last week.
The Cubs also finalized a one-year contract with outfielder Joc Pederson and announced one-year deals for pitchers Trevor Williams and Andrew Chafin.
Ozuna remains with Braves on 4-year deal
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are bringing back Marcell Ozuna, signing the slugger to a $65 million, four-year contract. The Braves announced the deal for the 2020 NL home run and RBI leader on Friday night, less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training. The deal includes a fifth-year club option for $16 million with a $1 million buyout.
NEW YORK — Yankee Stadium was opened as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site Friday by officials trying to boost inoculation rates in surrounding Bronx neighborhoods hard hit by the pandemic. The megasite is being restricted to residents of the New York City borough with the highest percentage of positive coronavirus test results. The site established with help from the city and state has registered about 13,000 of the 15,000 appointments available in its first week, officials said.
FOOTBALL
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Six Big Ten football games will be played at different sites than originally planned and dates for many matchups have been changed on the revised 2021 conference schedule released Friday.
The Big Ten shortened its 2020 season to eight games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and six games were played at the same location as the previous year. The changes to the 2021 schedule avoid having the same home team three years in a row.
The games with new locations: Michigan State at Indiana on Oct. 16; Wisconsin at Purdue on Oct. 23; Michigan at Michigan State on Oct 30; Purdue at Nebraska on Oct. 30; Indiana at Michigan on Nov. 6; and Nebraska at Wisconsin on Nov. 20.
Two rivalry games were moved back to their traditional spots at the end of the regular season. Iowa plays at Nebraska on Nov. 26 and Wisconsin visits Minnesota on Nov. 27.
TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine. In a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said many of the stadiums should be able to get vaccination efforts moving quickly because of previous offers to use stadiums as testing centers and election sites.
ATLANTA — Josh Evans, a defensive tackle who started for the Tennessee Titans in the 2000 Super Bowl, has died. Evans was 48. Evans died Thursday night in Fayetteville, Georgia, one year after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Evans, a native of Langdale, Ala., retired in 2005 following a nine-year career, including six seasons with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. He played his final three seasons with the New York Jets.
BASKETBALL
The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The move Friday was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area.
The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round. The Alamodome will host games for every round, with two courts in use at the building. The Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four will be played there as well as the final. No decision has been made yet on whether fans can attend.