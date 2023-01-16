DeYona Gaston scored 17 points and Shaylee Gonzales had five of her 11 in a game-breaking 13-0 run in the fourth quarter and Texas defeated No. 15 Iowa State, 68-53, on Sunday in Austin, Texas.
Izzi Zingaro’s layup to open the fourth quarter pulled the Cyclones within 52-49 but they went scoreless for the next 6:17, missing five shots with five turnovers as the Longhorns increased the defensive pressure.
Sonya Morris added 11 points for the Longhorns (13-5, 4-1 Big 12 Conference), who have won 10 of 11 since a 5-4 start knocked them out of the rankings. Rori Harmon had seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals to go with six points, playing all 40 minutes.
Ashley Joens scored 21 points for Iowa State (11-4, 3-2) and grabbed six rebounds to become the Cyclones’ all-team leading rebounder. Joens, the program’s all-time leading scorer, entered the game tied with Angie Welle (1999-02) with 1,209 rebounds.
It was the Texas defense that carried the day, holding Iowa State to 40% shooting (21-52), including 4 of 15 from 3-point range. The Cyclones also had a season-high 20 turnovers that were turned into 26 points. It was ISU’s lowest-scoring game of the season, 25 points below its season average.
Iowa State returns home to face Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
MEN
St. John’s 85, No. 6 UConn 74 — At Hartford, Conn.: Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Red Storm’s first victory in Hartford since 1988. The double-double was the 16th of the season for Soriano. AJ Storr and Posh Alexander each added 14 points for the Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East), which has won two in a row after a five-game losing streak. Dylan Addae-Wusu and Rafael Pinzon added 12 points each and Andre Curbelo had 10.
No. 12 Xavier 80, No. 25 Marquette 76 — At Cincinnati: Souley Boum and Jack Nunge each scored 16 points and Xavier won its 11th straight game by taking down No. 25 Marquette. Olivier-Maxence Prosper made a jumper to cut Xavier’s lead to 78-76 with 8 seconds left. Boum then hit two free throws to seal the victory.
