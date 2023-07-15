A fundraiser planned for Friday to support the family of beloved local coach and educator, Jesse Freiburger, was postponed due to rain and rescheduled to Friday, July 21, at the Dubuque Sports Complex.
Pack the Ballpark for Jesse events include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a DJ, as well as several other activities. The Dubuque Independent League will hold its annual All-Star game in correlation with the night’s festivities.
Freiburger worked in the Dubuque Community School District for 18 years as a teacher and coach in various capacities, and most recently as the principal of Marshall Elementary. He passed away on July 2 at the age of 41 after a battle with stomach cancer.
There will be a $5 cover fee for adults with all proceeds directly supporting the Freiburger Family.
BASKETBALL
NCAA women’s hoops committee discusses expanding tournament field
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is exploring ways to promote the growth of women’s college basketball, including possible expansion of the 68-team tournament that determines the sport’s national champion each season.
While there are no imminent plans to increase the number of schools included in March Madness, the Division I women’s basketball committee does want to build on the success of the tournament, which is growing in popularity.
Talks this week during the committee’s summer meeting in Savannah, Ga., follow the announcement in January of the creation of a 32-team postseason invitation tournament for women’s basketball starting in 2024.
Wade joining Chicago Sky ownership group
CHICAGO — Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA. Wade will invest in his hometown team once the league’s Board of Governors approves the sale. The Chicago Sky sold a roughly 10% stake in the team to a group that included Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts last month.
BASEBALL
Kershaw likely out until August
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said Friday that he likely won’t return from a sore left shoulder until August. Kershaw was put on the injured list on July 3 and got an MRI after consulting with Los Angeles head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The 35-year-old left-hander had hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break, but now says he needs time to heal.
Rays’ Diaz to paternity list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star Yandy Díaz has been placed on the paternity list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who expect the first baseman to miss at least one game of a weekend series at Kansas City. Diaz, who homered during Tuesday night’s All-Star game in Seattle, became a father for the first time on Wednesday.
Guardians’ Bieber to miss next start
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will skip his scheduled start on Monday because of a forearm issue, manager Terry Francona said Friday before the Guardians faced the Texas Rangers. Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and had made 19 starts entering Friday.
Angels place 3 on injured list
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The slumping Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Jo Adell and rookie right-hander Sam Bachman on the injured list Friday before their first game back from the All-Star break.
Los Angeles reinstated shortstop Zach Neto and left-handed reliever Matt Moore from the injured list and selected the contract of infielder Trey Cabbage ahead of his major league debut. The Angels also recalled infielder Michael Stefanic and outrighted infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A Salt Lake.
GOLF
Glover extends 60s streak to 10 rounds
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Lucas Glover extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10 and his lead in the Barbasol Championship to two shots, shooting a 4-under 68 in Friday’s second round at Keene Trace. Glover was at 13-under 131, with Adam Long, Vincent Norrman and Daniel Brown his closest pursuers.
The 43-year-old Glover switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and it paid off immediately as he began his run of sub-70 rounds. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week at the John Deere Classic.
McIlroy takes Scottish Open lead
GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy felt he had no choice but to be pleased with a 4-under 66 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Scottish Open on Friday. He also couldn’t help but wonder how much lower his score could have been.
McIlroy missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer — eight of those birdie chances — and then holed a 5-foot par on the 18th to take a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An at The Renaissance Club.