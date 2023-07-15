A fundraiser planned for Friday to support the family of beloved local coach and educator, Jesse Freiburger, was postponed due to rain and rescheduled to Friday, July 21, at the Dubuque Sports Complex.

Pack the Ballpark for Jesse events include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a DJ, as well as several other activities. The Dubuque Independent League will hold its annual All-Star game in correlation with the night’s festivities.

Recommended for you

The Associated Press