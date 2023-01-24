DENVER — University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets’ star Michael Porter Jr., smelled of alcohol and and had slurred speech when he was arrested following a fatal crash in Denver, police said in a court document released Monday.

Porter ran a red light going about 50 mph eastbound and hit a vehicle going northbound at an intersection, killing the driver, early Sunday morning near the University of Denver, the probable cause statement said. The passenger was also injured, it said.

The Associated Press

