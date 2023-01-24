DENVER — University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets’ star Michael Porter Jr., smelled of alcohol and and had slurred speech when he was arrested following a fatal crash in Denver, police said in a court document released Monday.
Porter ran a red light going about 50 mph eastbound and hit a vehicle going northbound at an intersection, killing the driver, early Sunday morning near the University of Denver, the probable cause statement said. The passenger was also injured, it said.
When interviewed by police, Porter “displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath” and had a “BudLight” paper wristband on his left wrist, the statement said.
Recommended for you
Porter was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and was released from jail Sunday afternoon after his brother paid a $2,000 bond, according to court records.
Nebraska’s Bandoumel to miss rest of year
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s Emmanuel Bandoumel will require surgery and miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee in a game over the weekend, coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday. He is the second Nebraska starter in two weeks to sustain a season-ending injury. Juwan Gary is out with a shoulder injury.
Lakers acquire Hachimura from Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks.
Hachimura and the Wizards did not agree on a rookie extension before the season started, which prompted speculation that the Japanese power forward wouldn’t be in their long-term plans.
Sharpe apologizes for sideline actions
LOS ANGELES — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe apologized Monday after getting into a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality issued the apology during the “Undisputed” show with Skip Bayless.
Antetokounmpo scores 29, Bucks cruise
DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks’ prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month.
DeRozan’s 26 points help Bulls beat Hawks
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks, 111-100, on Monday night. Zach LaVine finished with 20 points.
Magic end Celtics’ 9-game winning streak
ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory.
Green leads Rockets over Timberwolves
HOUSTON — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to snap a 13-game losing streak.
FOOTBALL
Badgers add Mitchell to coaching staff
MADISON, Wis. — Matt Mitchell has left Grand Valley State after 12 seasons as head coach of the Division II program to take a job coaching outside linebackers and special teams on new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell’s staff.
Mitchell posted a 117-31 record at Grand Valley State and led the Lakers to NCAA Division II semifinal appearances in 2013 and 2015. Grand Valley State went 12-1 this past season with a 24-21 quarterfinal loss to Ferris State.
Mitchell and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel were teammates at Cornell College and worked together as assistant coaches at Wartburg College from 1998-2001.
BASEBALL
Twins acquire OF Taylor from Royals
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, adding depth and defense to their outfield in exchange for two relief pitching prospects, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
Moreno taking Angels off market
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has decided not to sell the team. Moreno took his franchise off the market Monday after announcing his plan to explore a sale of the team last August. The 76-year-old owner met with prospective buyers during the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.