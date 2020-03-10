Milwaukee will be paying Christian Yelich until 2042, when the All-Star outfielder is 50 years old.
Yelich’s $215 million, nine-year contract with the team calls for Brewers to defer $4 million each year from his $26 million annual salary from 2022-28. The deal includes a $20 million mutual option for 2029 with a $6.5 million buyout, and $2 million of the buyout would be deferred.
If the buyout is owed, the $30 million in deferred money would be paid in 12 installments of $2.5 million each July 1 from 2031-42. If the buyout is not owed, Yelich would receive the $28 million in 11 installments of $2,333,333 each July 1 from 2031-41 and a final payment of $2,333,337 on July 1, 2042.
Yelich’s new deal includes salaries of $12.5 million for this year and $14 million in 2021, the same as in the last two guaranteed seasons of the nearly $49.6 million, seven-year contract he signed in March 2015 with Miami. None of that money will be deferred.
Yelich would get $100,000 for winning the MVP award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. He won the 2018 NL MVP and was second in last year’s balloting.
He would get $50,000 each for All-Star selection, World Series MVP, Silver Slugger, Hank Aaron Award and Comeback Player of the Year. He would get $25,000 apiece for League Championship Series MVP and Gold Glove.
As part of the agreement announced Friday, Yelich has the right not to be traded without his consent. He also gets four premium tickets for 20 mutually agreed upon regular-season games annually.
A 28-year-old outfielder, Yelich is a two-time All-Star and a one-time Gold Glove winner. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2021 or 2022 season, depending on a team option in his previous contract.
Kershaw to start 9th opening day
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clayton Kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26.
Manager Dave Roberts announced the decision on Monday. Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening day starts to nine. His streak of consecutive opening day starts was stopped last year when he began the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and was replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Phillies Nola scratched for flu
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the New York Yankees due to the flu.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said with an off day Wednesday, Nola may rejoin the team on Thursday. The date for Nola’s next appearance is not clear.
The right-hander had been on track to start the Phillies’ opener at Miami on March 26.
Verlander could miss opening day
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston ace Justin Verlander has a mild strain of a back muscle and said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch in the Astros’ opener at Oakland on March 26.
In an effort to remain positive, Verlander quickly added, “but I don’t want to leave miracles off the table.”
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday’s exhibition game against the New York Mets. He had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. There is not a timetable for his return.
Sánchez hopes to be back in lineup
CLEARWATER, Fla. — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez could be back in the lineup Friday if his sore back keeps improving. Sánchez played consecutive games for the first time this year on Thursday and Friday, then felt sore Saturday and hasn’t played since.
New York said left-hander James Paxton plans to start a throwing program on Wednesday as he works to return from a back injury that is expected to keep out until May or June.
FOOTBALL
4 Buckeyes staff make over $1 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four assistant football coaches at Ohio State will be paid at least $1 million this year, according to salary figures released by the school Monday.
That will mark the first time four assistants on one staff have made seven figures, according to the USA Today database of coach’s salaries. The database shows there were 24 assistants making at least $1 million nationwide in 2019, including Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison.
The total salaries of Ohio State assistants on coach Ryan Day’s staff will be just under $8 million for 2020, plus bonuses based on team performance.
BASKETBALL
Clippers sign former Bull Joakim Noah
LOS ANGELES — The Clippers have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive, physical presence with playoff experience.
The 35-year-old two-time All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after agreeing to a buyout with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Noah attended the Clippers’ loss to the Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center, where he was warmly received as he made his way through the crowd and sat in the stands.
Noah has been limited to 124 games since the end of the 2014-15 season in Chicago, which selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft. He was the NBA defensive player of the year in 2014.
Judge overturns 21-year-old burglary case championed by WNBA’s Maya Moore
Maya Moore has always been known for hitting the big shot on the grandest stage. She just got the biggest assist of her career. A judge on Monday overturned the 1997 burglary and assault convictions of a Missouri man, Jonathon Irons, whose case has been championed by the WNBA star to the point she stepped away from her career to help the family friend. Cole County Judge Dan Green found the defense for Irons provided enough evidence to prove he was wrongfully convicted, a decision first reported by the Jefferson City News-Tribune. He has been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16.